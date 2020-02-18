Ryan Newman & Wife Krissie Newman Recently Separated

Just days before the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman and wife Krissie Newman announced they had agreed to separate after 16 years of marriage. Krissie released a statement on Twitter on February 13 announcing the news.

After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate. We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected during this time. -Krissie

Krissie expressed her concern on Twitter after Ryan was involved in a serious crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

“Omg,” Krissie said on Twitter.

Ryan & Krissie Are the Proud Parents of Daughters Brooklyn & Sage

Ryan and Krissie are the proud parents of two daughters: Brooklyn and Sage. Ryan discussed a vacation with the family to the Ozark Mountains during a 2018 interview with RCR Racing.

“This trip was really meaningful,” Ryan explained to RCR Racing. “There were so many fun things as a family for us to do…The girls got to drive bumper cars and go-karts for the first time. They went tubing for the first time at Table Rock Lake. This trip was filled with a lot of firsts. The most special part for me was seeing them get to catch their first trout at Dogwood Canyon National Park. Ashlyn was the first to reel one in.”

The Newmans Founded a Non-Profit Called Rescue Ranch That Is Dedicated to Animal Welfare

As Krissie mentioned in her statement, she has worked with Ryan on the founding of a non-profit organization called Rescue Ranch located in Statesville, North Carolina. The organization’s website described its mission as dedicated to animal welfare.

Formed in 2012 on 87 acres in Statesville, North Carolina, Rescue Ranch is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit animal welfare organization founded by Krissie Newman and her husband, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman. Rescue Ranch promotes humane education by focusing on rescuing on a fundamental level through hands-on learning and care for animals.

Ryan & Krissie Met on a Blind Date Through Church

The former couple met through a church friend who set them up on a blind date in 2001, per Bleacher Report. The two hit it off and were married in 2004 prior to the NASCAR season.

Krissie graduated from Shippensburg University where she played soccer, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. She planned on becoming a lawyer prior to meeting Ryan and initially knew little about NASCAR before they started dating.

“Some [wives] are glamorous, but most of us are ordinary people,” Krissie told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “My grandparents had moved [to the Charlotte area]. I fell in love with the area,” she said. “I was working for a judge. I knew nothing about racing. One day I came into the office and everyone was crying. When I asked why, they said, ‘Dale died.’ I thought Dale worked with us.”