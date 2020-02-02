49ers Play With Heavy Hearts For Teammates’ Lost Loved Ones

49ers' CJ Beathard Brother Murdered, Solomon Thomas Sister Suicide

Getty Solomon Thomas & CJ Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers

In Super Bowl LIV, Solomon Thomas is playing for his late sister, C.J. Beathard is playing for his late brother, and undoubtedly the entire San Francisco 49ers team plays in their honor as well. Beathard lost his brother to murder in December of 2019, and Thomas lost his sister to suicide in 2018.

In the face of these terrible tragedies, the players, and the team, aim to play in honor of those lost. In the case of Thomas’ sister, he also plays in her honor to raise awareness of mental health and encourage suicide prevention.

C.J. Beathard’s Brother, Clayton Beathard, Died in a Stabbing in 2019

In late December of 2019, C.J. Beathard’s brother Clayton Beathard was one of two people murdered in a stabbing in Nashville. Clayton was 22 at the time of his death, and Paul Trepeni, who also lost his life, was 21. The incident occurred outside of a bar in Nashville.

It’s hard to even know where to start for something like this, but I guess first I just want to say a can’t tell you how thankful and blessed me and my family are for all of the people that have reached out and prayers we have received since by brother went to heaven. It truly is unbelievable all of the support and friends we have. I love each every one of you. Thank y’all so much. But I want to start with clay. Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known. Anyone that knows him knows this, he would do absolutely anything for the people he loves. He is the most loyal guy that I have ever known in my life and has always been so dang proud of my family and I. It sounds so cliche but clay is the best example of a dude that lights up every room he walks into wether its with his loud contagious laugh or just the smile on his face. Anyone that knows him would tell you the same. He also has the weirdest ways of making unforgettable relationships with literally everyone he meets. Clay is the sweetest, most humble, toughest, and kind hearted people this world had in it, but he was called home and now has none of the pains and stresses only this world could give. Clay is 1 of a kind. Him along with Tucker are and forever will be my best friends. We grew up doing everything together going all the way back to my mom sitting us three down at the kitchen table everyday and homeschooling us. And I want to go ahead and say I say all of this in the present tense because Clay still IS! He didn’t “used to be” this or that, he still “is”. He just lives in a different place, and that place is called Heaven. Where I know without a doubt he has no stress no worries and is as joyful as he could ever be. How incredible is that to think about! I just know Clay is looking at us grieving down here right now saying “stay strong” “I’m doing great up here” and “I will see you soon”. What happened is absolutely awful and has been and will continue to be the hardest things my family and I have had to go through. But I can find some peace knowing that he is at peace in heaven right now, and I know without a doubt God will bring a whole bunch of good out of this. Cont in comments

C.J. Beathard posted an incredibly heartwrenching Instagram tribute to his brother after the incident, saying that Clay “has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known” and thanking all of his family and friends for their support.

Solomon Thomas’ Sister, Ella Thomas, Lost Her Life to Suicide in 2018

Thomas also experienced heartbreaking tragedy, this time back in 2018. Thomas’ sister, Ella Thomas, lost her life to suicide at just 24 years of age. The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the face of this devastating tragedy, Thomas has worked diligently to help others like his sister. He plays in her name to help raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention. Thomas and his family joined the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk to raise money and awareness for the cause.

You can hear him talk more about his work in this video.

Entire Team Stands Strong With Thomas and Beathard

Beathard and Thomas don’t stand alone in their grief, as their teammates and organization provide support to them in numerous ways. Many of their teammates partake in the causes that they have taken up, and play for their lost loved ones in support of their teammates.

In one instance, George Kittle, who knew Beathard’s brother, offered his support. According to ProFootballTalk, Beathard was absent from the team’s game against the Rams back in late December due to his brother’s death, but that didn’t stop the team from showing their support. Kittle stated “We got that one for C.J. and I’m so happy we could.

In another instance, the General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers, John Lynch, announced via Twitter that the 49ers would donate $10,000 to AFSP in Ella Thomas’s honor.

