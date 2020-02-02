49ers Play With Heavy Hearts For Teammates’ Lost Loved Ones

In Super Bowl LIV, Solomon Thomas is playing for his late sister, C.J. Beathard is playing for his late brother, and undoubtedly the entire San Francisco 49ers team plays in their honor as well. Beathard lost his brother to murder in December of 2019, and Thomas lost his sister to suicide in 2018.

In the face of these terrible tragedies, the players, and the team, aim to play in honor of those lost. In the case of Thomas’ sister, he also plays in her honor to raise awareness of mental health and encourage suicide prevention.

C.J. Beathard’s Brother, Clayton Beathard, Died in a Stabbing in 2019

In late December of 2019, C.J. Beathard’s brother Clayton Beathard was one of two people murdered in a stabbing in Nashville. Clayton was 22 at the time of his death, and Paul Trepeni, who also lost his life, was 21. The incident occurred outside of a bar in Nashville.

C.J. Beathard posted an incredibly heartwrenching Instagram tribute to his brother after the incident, saying that Clay “has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known” and thanking all of his family and friends for their support.

Solomon Thomas’ Sister, Ella Thomas, Lost Her Life to Suicide in 2018

Thomas also experienced heartbreaking tragedy, this time back in 2018. Thomas’ sister, Ella Thomas, lost her life to suicide at just 24 years of age. The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the face of this devastating tragedy, Thomas has worked diligently to help others like his sister. He plays in her name to help raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention. Thomas and his family joined the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk to raise money and awareness for the cause.

You can hear him talk more about his work in this video.

Entire Team Stands Strong With Thomas and Beathard

Beathard and Thomas don’t stand alone in their grief, as their teammates and organization provide support to them in numerous ways. Many of their teammates partake in the causes that they have taken up, and play for their lost loved ones in support of their teammates.

In one instance, George Kittle, who knew Beathard’s brother, offered his support. According to ProFootballTalk, Beathard was absent from the team’s game against the Rams back in late December due to his brother’s death, but that didn’t stop the team from showing their support. Kittle stated “We got that one for C.J. and I’m so happy we could.

In another instance, the General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers, John Lynch, announced via Twitter that the 49ers would donate $10,000 to AFSP in Ella Thomas’s honor.

Looking forward to being a part of Ella’s Sunflowers @afspnational Overnight Walk team Saturday night in SF as @SollyThomas90 his family & friends walk in honor of those affected by suicide & mental health matters. The 49ers are proud to support their team with a $10,000 donation https://t.co/fvq5A7ECnb — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) June 6, 2019

