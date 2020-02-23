Tyson Fury’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in their rematch in a spectacular fashion on February 22, 2020. Fury was declared winner by TKO in the 7th round of their match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas after completely dominating the fight in previous rounds.

Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury is a huge name in boxing, and he has an extremely interesting background as well, coming from an Irish Traveler family.

Here’s what you need to know about Tyson Fury’s family:

1. He Was Born to Parents John and Amber & Is of Irish Traveler Descent

Tyson Fury was born on August 12, 1988 in Manchester, U.K. to John and Amber. He was actually born three months early and weighed only 1 pound. His father, who was a boxer, named his son Tyson after the boxing star Mike Tyson. He said he was hoping his son would be a fighter and make it through the premature birth, which he did.

His family is Irish Traveler descent, and Fury left school at 11 to work in road paving with his father and three brothers.

2. Tyson’s Father Was His Trainer Until 2011, When He Went to Jail for Gouging Out Someone’s Eye

Tyson had his father as a trainer throughout his early career from the early age of 10, but in 2011 he was in need of a new trainer. His father was jailed after a feud with another Traveler resulted in John Fury gouging out the other’s eye. He served four years on his 11 year sentence before being released.

3. He Comes From a Family and History of Boxing & Is Not the Only Fighter in the Family

Tyson Fury’s father is also no stranger to the boxing ring, competing in the 1980s as “Gypsy” John Fury. He has a professional record of 8-4-1. Tyson’s half-brother Tommy Fury is a professional British boxer who is undefeated with a professional boxing record of 3-0. Another of his half-brothers, Shane Fury, is a retired super heavyweight amateur boxer.

Fury is also the cousin of many professional boxers, such as Hughie Fury and Nathan Gorman.

4. His Brother Tommy Fury Became Famous After Appearing on “Love Island” & Finishing Second

His brother Tommy Fury is also a boxer, but has found fame a different way, appearing as a contestant on the popular British reality TV show “Love Island,” where he finished second place. Tommy Fury frequently spoke on the show about his brother Tyson and boxing together when they were growing up. He coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague on the show and eventually asked her to be his girlfriend.

When that episode aired, Tyson Fury shared a video of himself watching Tommy ask Molly-Mae to be his girlfriend and sharing his excitement.

5. He Is Married to Paris Fury & They Have 5 Children Together

He met his wife Paris when she was 15 and he was 17, and they married in 2008. She is extremely supportive of her husband, attending his fights and sharing her love for him on social media. They have five children together, Prince Tyson Fury II, Prince John James, Venezuela, Valencia Amber, and Prince Adonis Amaziah.

She opened up on This Morning that she suffered a miscarriage on the morning of his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi, and she had to keep it quiet so he could stay focused for his fight. She says it’s very difficult to watch him fight, but she has to accept it and support him because it’s his dream and what he wants to do.

