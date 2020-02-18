WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Matches & Predictions

For the past several years, one of the most dangerous stops on the Road to WrestleMania has been the Elimination Chamber.

This specialty match has grown in infamy and earned its spot as one of WWE’s annual PPV’s during the early months of the wrestling calendar. For the 2020 edition of the show, WWE has chosen to push it forward by a month. This means it’s now set to take place just one month before WrestleMania 36, which puts the Elimination Chamber PPV in even more of a prime position. As expected, two Elimination Chamber matches will take place and determine two definite outcomes – who’ll be champion heading into the “Show of Shows” and who’ll leave as the #1 contender for a particular championship.

As the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania 36, the 2020 Elimination Chamber event’s outcomes will play a huge part in determining who’ll be wrestling in the Raymond James Stadium. Now’s the perfect time to take a look at the card for the 2020 Elimination Chamber event and pick the most sensible winners.

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match to Determine the #1 Contender for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36)

Predictions & Winner: Question – why are we even having this match in the first place? Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler at ‘Mania 36 for the Raw Women’s Championship should have already been set in stone. The storyline reasoning for it has already been established – after winning the triple threat main event at last year’s Survivor Series, Shayna ended up on the receiving end of an assault from Becky.

In a fit of rage, Shayna made her main roster debut on Raw and made the Raw Women’s Champion bleed for her past transgressions. So with all that being said, it makes all the sense in the world for Shayna and Becky to head into Tampa, Florida for their expected showdown. But for some reason, WWE felt the need to add an unnecessary step to the crowning of Shayna as the new #1 contender for Becky’s title. Would have more sense for the women of Smackdown to go to war in order to determine Bayley’s ‘Mania 36 challenger, don’t you think?

Based on everything I’ve just said, you probably know who I’m picking as the winner here. It’s clear as day that Shayna’s winning this match and going on to end her beef with Becky on the biggest stage of them all. No disrespect to the other women competing in this match, but they just don’t have enough name value attached to them at the moment in order to get fans interested in a match with Becky. Asuka vs. Becky has happened numerous times already, plus the other match participants haven’t been built up enough to get such a marquee match at WrestleMania. Shayna is the most logical pick here for many reasons – she’s a fresh opponent for Becky and an infinitely more intriguing choice to compete at ‘Mania 36. So yeah…Shayna’s the easy pick here.