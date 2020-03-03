Andy Ruiz Jr. In Talks to Return in Summer, 2 Opponents Being Discussed: Report

It has been reported that Andy Ruiz Jr. is planning his return to the boxing ring for the summer. Mike Coppinger from The Athletic has reported that Ruiz is in talks of an August bout, and there are two opponents that are being discussed.

Sources: Andy Ruiz Jr.’s ring return is being planned for August. Two names being discussed for his opponent. Adam Kownacki, who fights Robert Helenius on Saturday on FOX, if he wins as expected. The other option under discussion for the former heavyweight champ: Chris Arreola. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 3, 2020

This will be Ruiz’s first match since his unanimous decision loss in his highly-anticipated rematch against Anthony Joshua.

Kownacki (20-0, 15 KO) and Helenius (29-3, 18 KO) are scheduled to meet at the Barclays Center in New York on March 7. Arreola (38-6-1, 2 NC, 33 KO,) who lost his last fight to Kownacki in August 2019, is currently not booked for another match.

Ruiz Shocked The Boxing World When He Defeated Anthony Joshua

In one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, Ruiz defeated Anthony Joshua by TKO in the seventh round of their match in June 1, 2019. Booksmaker Sportsbook had Joshua as a -2775 favorite and Ruiz as a +1725 underdog.

The two rematched six months later, on December 7, 2019, and the result was much different. Joshua would avenge his loss to Ruiz by winning a unanimous decision (118-110, 118-10, and 119-109.)

The loss to Joshua was only the second of Ruiz’s professional boxing career, and he currently holds a record of 33-2 with 22 wins via knockouts.

