Chicago Bears’ Compensatory Pick for 2020 NFL Draft Revealed

At long last, the comp pick draught is over for the Chicago Bears. The Bears had not received a compensatory pick in the NFL Draft since 2009, an 11-year stretch. That changed Tuesday afternoon, when the league released its official list of compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. Finally, the Bears were on it.

Chicago will receive the second-highest fourth-round pick available in the draft. Here are the details.

Chicago Bears 2020 NFL Draft: Bears Receive Fourth-Round Comp Pick

The Bears saw four players leave (Adrian Amos, Bryce Callahan, Josh Bellamy, and Eric Kush) while signing three free agents in 2019 (Buster Skrine, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Cordarrelle Patterson). Thus, they will receive one compensatory pick in the 2020 Draft as a result.

If you’re wondering about comp pick specifics, here is the breakdown of what teams lost and gained. pic.twitter.com/jtQf7c7sqQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

The Bears’ 2020 comp pick will be the 140th selection overall, and the second pick of the fourth round of the draft.

The Minnesota Vikings led the NFC North in comp picks this year, receiving three for the 2020 draft. The Bears were second, as neither the Detroit Lions nor the Green Bay Packers received one.