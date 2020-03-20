Browns Eyeing Veteran Defensive Back in Free Agency: Report

The Cleveland Browns have made some moves to bolster their defense. However, the team is not done yet, and have their eyes on veteran safety Andrew Sendejo, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Sendejo has spent the majority of his career in Minnesota, where current Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski came up.

“Even after signing Karl Joseph, Browns will be looking to add another safety in free agency,” Trotter reported. “Keep an eye on Andrew Sendejo, who played for Philly and Minnesota last year, giving him connections to both the new front office (Berry) and coaching staff (Stefanski/Jeff Howard).”

Sendejo started 40 games for the Vikings from 2014-17. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last season, but was let go after nine games. He returned to the Vikings, playing in six games and recording a pair of interceptions.

What could make Sendejo an interesting free agent target for the Browns is his ability to play nickel corner, which he did last season for the first time. He wouldn’t be a big investment to add some experience to the secondary. His deal with the Eagles was for just over $1 million, which would match the strategy the Browns have had during free agency of signing players to affordable one-year deals.

Browns Add to Secondary With Kevin Johnson, Karl Joseph

The Browns had a big hole to fill at safety after multiple roster moves thinned out the depth chart. The team released veteran Morgan Burnett earlier this week and backups Juston Burris and Eric Murray have signed with other teams. Unrestricted free agent Damarious Randall is not expected to be back in Cleveland either.

The Browns added former first-round picks in safety Karl Joseph and corner Kevin Johnson to bolster the secondary.

In 41 career starts, Joseph has 236 total tackles, four interceptions and 15 passes defended. His coverage skills could use work, but Joseph is a solid in the box safety that isn’t scared to make a tackle.

Johnson, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2015 draft, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Texans before signing with the Buffalo Bills last season. With the Browns already having corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams on the roster, it’s likely that Johnson would compete for a nickel role.

Browns Build Out Roster With Free Agents

General manager and executive vice president Andrew Berry said the Browns said they were going to be aggressive in free agency and have lived up to that statement.

Here’s a summary of the Browns’ signings so far, other than Joseph and Johnson:

The Browns have opted for some short deals on the defensive side of the ball with multiple cornerstone players, like Myles Garrett, coming up on contract extensions.

