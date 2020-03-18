Browns Sign Former Packers, Giants Inside Linebacker

The Cleveland Browns have a new middle linebacker, agreeing to terms with former Green Bay Packers starter B.J. Goodson.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com first reported the news that the sides had agreed on terms, dubbing Goodson as the Browns next “starting middle linebacker” in their 4-3 system.

Goodson played 254 snaps last season on defense in Green Bay and also contributed on special teams. He started nine of his 15 games with the Packers, finishing with 37 tackles. He started 20 games in the two previous seasons combined with the New York Giants. Goodson totaled 114 tackles in those games.

Goodson started nine games for the Packers last year, 13 games for the Giants in 2018. The type of veteran LB the Browns were canvassing for with Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert now gone — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 18, 2020

The terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Goodson Has Big Shoes to Fill at Linebacker for Browns

The Browns had a big hole in their defense having moved on from veteran linebackers Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert. Both have found new homes.

Schobert landed in Jacksonville on a five-year contract with $22.5 million guaranteed. The deal is worth a total of $53.75 million. The Browns reportedly weren’t willing to pay Schobert that kind of money to keep him on board.

Schobert made 133 tackles last season, leading the Browns. He also snagged four interceptions and collected a pair of sacks. It was his third season in a row with triple-digit tackles, totaling 104 in 2018 and 144 during a Pro Bowl campaign in 2017.

Kirksey inked a two-year, $16 million contract with Green Bay. When healthy, Kirksey was a high-producing talent. He had 138 tackles in 2017 and 148 the year prior to that. He had 484 tackles, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions during his time with the Browns.

Torch was Passed to Mack Wilson From Kirksey

Following the news of the Browns letting Schobert and Kirksey walk, Mack Wilson — a second-year linebacker out of Alabama — sent a firm message through a social media post.

“Never ran from no challenge,” Wilson wrote. “Just put it in front of me and watch what i do!”

Never ran from no Challenge.. Just put it in front of me and watch what i do! — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) March 7, 2020

In 14 starts last season in relief of an injured Kirksey, Wilson collected 82 tackles. He still can improve, but showed a high enough ceiling last year that the Browns new regime will want to see what he can do. Sione Takitaki, a third-round pick in 2019, could also compete for a larger role in the defense.

The release of Kirksey hit Wilson hard.

“Kirko was my OG. Y’all wouldn’t understand everywhere I was on the practice field and the games he was watching me. Always corrected me in a positive way,” Wilson wrote on social media. “Thank you so much for taking me under your wings. Love forever big bro.”

Kirko was my OG. Y’all wouldn’t understand everywhere I was on the practice field and the games he was watching me. Always corrected me in a positive way. Thank you so much for taking me under your wings. Love forever big bro 🧡🤞🏾 | @Kirko58 #DawgCheckLivesThroughMe 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3gq2ei47ml — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) March 10, 2020

Kirksey responded to Mack, saying: “Lil bro! Its forever love with me. Its your time now bro! Be great like I know you will! The sky is the limit for you. The torch is passed!! Love u bro.”

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods has said the team is planning to stick with a 4-3 scheme.

“I think you want to make sure that you’re putting the guys that you have in the right position to make plays,” Woods said. “I know the personnel here is tailored toward a 4-3 scheme, which I’m very comfortable with. We’ll stay with the 4-3 system here and focus on putting the guys in the right positions to make plays.”

