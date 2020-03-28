Browns Free Agent Hints at New Destination in Cryptic Tweets

While there have been some teams that have expressed reported interest in Damarious Randall, the outspoken safety has yet to find a home in free agency.

Randall — the 30th overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Arizona State — was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 from Green Bay in exchange for QB DeShone Kizer and a swap of both fourth and fifth-round draft picks.

Randall has played solid for the Browns, starting 26 games in the past two season, totaling 146 tackles, four interceptions and 2.5 sacks.

But Randall has not been shy to express his feelings off the field, clashing with the coaching staff last year in Cleveland. He was mysteriously benched for a game late in the season against the Steelers and clashed with the medical staff early in the year about a concussion.

Randall was expected to be a highly-sought after free agent, but is still on the open market. The safety appeared to reference why he believes he’s still on the market in a tweet on Friday.

“Being blunt definitely have it pros & cons…,” Randall wrote.

Randall Ready to Land with Redskins

Teams that have showed interest in Randall include Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins, per Josina Anderson.

Randall appears to be favoring the Redskins, calling out one of the team’s current safeties, Landon Collins, in a tweet. Collins responded, saying: “Born ready big fella.”

Is it a sign of things to come? Or is Randall just revving up the speculation? Only time will tell.

Browns Likely Moving on From Damarious Randall

With a new regime in place in Cleveland, the Browns added a key piece to the secondary in safety Karl Joseph, who will bring both his hard-hitting style and fearlessness to the unit. Joseph, who was the 14th overall pick in 2016, signed a one-year deal with the Browns, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The signing of Joseph, who has a similar playing style to Randall, doesn’t completely rule out the comeback coming back, but it’s unlikely. The Browns released veteran safety Morgan Burnett this offseason. He started eight games last season before season-ending Achilles injury. Before free agency, which yielded Joseph and veteran Andrew Sendejo, second-year players Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell are the only safeties the Browns have locked up on the roster.

Joseph had started at least eight games every season while with the Raiders, including nine his rookie year. Last season, Joseph started all nine games before a foot injury ended his year. In 41 career starts, Joseph has 236 total tackles, four interceptions and 15 passes defended. His coverage skills could use work, but Joseph is a solid in the box safety that isn’t scared to make a tackle.