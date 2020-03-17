Are the Browns Interested in Adding Tom Brady?

Arguably the greatest quarterback of all time has hit free agency in former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, but are the Cleveland Browns — who have had 27 starting QBs since Brady debuted in 2000 — interested?

While Brady would certainly sell some tickets, the Browns have no interest to pursue the 42-year-old quarterback, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Cleveland is “100 percent” committed to former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who is entering a very important third NFL season.

After setting the rookie passing touchdown record and garnering some MVP hype in the preseason of his sophomore season, Mayfield finished last year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%).

“It was a different year for me,” Mayfield told reporters as the season wrapped up. “Definitely didn’t have it all figured out. A lot of learning lessons, life lessons for me. I’m going to come back a different animal come spring time. …I love this game. I play it because it’s hard to play, it’s hard to have success. It’s the process you have to enjoy. The ups and downs. There was a lot of that this year.”

The Browns have also signed journeyman Case Keenum to a lucrative backup deal, bringing on the former Redskins and Vikings quarterback on a three-year, $18 million deal.

The Browns will be Keenum’s fifth team in five seasons. He played most recently for the Washington Redskins, starting eight games before the reins were handed over to Dwayne Haskins. Keenum went 1-7 in his starts, passing for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Odell Beckham a Big Fan of Tom Brady

Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been a long-time vocal admirer of Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T.,’’ Beckham said before the Browns played the Patriots last season. “I know we’ve done some goat cloning, and I think there’s something going on. He’s not human that he’s playing the way he’s still playing. He’s mentally prepared every single game, decisive decisions. He knows how to manage a game. He plays offense and defense with the way that he plays.

“He’s very smart. He’s the best to ever do it. I don’t think anybody can really argue it. He’s just the greatest, and I definitely want some of the water that he’s drinking. Hopefully … that’s what everyone … I know for me as well, we all are inspired to be like.”

Tom Brady Says His Goodbye to New England

Brady shocked the football world by announcing that he would be finishing his football career somewhere other than New England in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

“I don’t know what my football future holds, but it’s time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” Brady wrote. “My football journey will take me elsewhere.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers top the list of favorites at -150, according to Odds Shark. The Los Angeles Chargers (+150), Indianapolis Colts (+500) and San Francisco 49ers (+800) follow.

READ NEXT: David Njoku Reacts to Browns Signing Austin Hooper