Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives $100K to Arena Staff Impacted By Coronavirus

Add Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the now-growing list of NBA players who have made generous donations in an effort to ease the burden after then NBA postponed its season for a minimum of 30 days.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed this week that while the league is suspended for at least 30 days, action could potentially resume down the line depending on the severity of the outbreak. The NBA could also choose to suspend its season, and in the wake of the league’s current hiatus due to the global pandemic, many workers have now been left without much work to do. Fortunately, some NBA players have now begun donating money to help those workers, including the reigning MVP.

Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Donates $100K to Arena Workers in Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo has donated $100K to help Fiserv Forum workers and staff affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Antetokounmpo announced he was donating the money via Twitter Friday afternoon. “It’s bigger than basketball,” Antetokounmpo began. “And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and m y teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together.”

Antetokounmpo is the second player in as many days to donate $100,000 to arena staff. Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love also donated $100K through his foundation, which he announced on Instagram Thursday. “I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities,” Love wrote in his Instagram post.

Antetokounmpo is the first to follow Love’s lead, but will likely not be the last.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has also vowed to pay the salaries of the entire Mavs staff through the month of March. “There’s going to be hourly employees that aren’t working,” Cuban said on ESPN’s Get Up Thursday morning. “We’ll pay our employees, our hourly employees, as if they worked.”

