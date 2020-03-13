Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives $100K to Arena Staff Impacted By Coronavirus

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives $100K to Arena Staff Impacted By Coronavirus

Giannis Antetokounmpo donates 100K

Getty Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has donated $100K to help Milwaukee Bucks workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Add Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the now-growing list of NBA players who have made generous donations in an effort to ease the burden after then NBA postponed its season for a minimum of 30 days.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed this week that while the league is suspended for at least 30 days, action could potentially resume down the line depending on the severity of the outbreak. The NBA could also choose to suspend its season, and in the wake of the league’s current hiatus due to the global pandemic, many workers have now been left without much work to do. Fortunately, some NBA players have now begun donating money to help those workers, including the reigning MVP.

Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Donates $100K to Arena Workers in Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo has donated $100K to help Fiserv Forum workers and staff affected by the coronavirus outbreak.  Antetokounmpo announced he was donating the money via Twitter Friday afternoon. “It’s bigger than basketball,” Antetokounmpo began. “And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and m y teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together.”

Antetokounmpo is the second player in as many days to donate $100,000 to arena staff. Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love also donated $100K through his foundation, which he announced on Instagram Thursday. “I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities,” Love wrote in his Instagram post.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

Antetokounmpo is the first to follow Love’s lead, but will likely not be the last.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has also vowed to pay the salaries of the entire Mavs staff through the month of March. “There’s going to be hourly employees that aren’t working,” Cuban said on ESPN’s Get Up Thursday morning. “We’ll pay our employees, our hourly employees, as if they worked.”

