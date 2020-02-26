Giannis, Bucks Throw Shade at Rapper Drake After Win Over Raptors

When the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Toronto Raptors in six games in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, few people did as much celebrating — or as much trolling — as rapper and performing artist Drake. A native Canadian who also serves as the “brand ambassador” for the team, Drake become public enemy No. 1 for Bucks fans with the amount of trolling he did in the Finals last year.

The rap star roamed the court, laughed animatedly when Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed shots and consistently made his presence known and felt. When the Bucks faced the Raptors again Tuesday night, Drake returned with more trolling — but this time, he did not get the last laugh.

Drake Trolls Bucks Again, Brings Championship Belts to Arena

In a clear jab at the Bucks’ WWE-centric pregame routine, Drake strolled into Scotiabank Arena with two WWE championship belts.

Drake pulled up to the Raptors-Bucks game with two WWE belts 😂 @BRWrestling (via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/DWCPAh1SGv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2020

The Bucks fell behind early against the Raptors Tuesday, but Giannis and company came back in a big way, dominating the second half and winning handily. Not to be outdone, after the Bucks came back to win, 108-97, the team’s Instagram account decided to up the trolling ante by throwing a little shade back at Drake.

Bucks’ Instagram Account Shares Photo of a Quiet and Very Frustrated Drake

After the Bucks’ win, the team’s Instagram account shared a single photo of a decidedly calm and non-smack-talking Drake sitting down with his face buried in his hands as though the game was too unbearable for him to continue watching.

“Damn, Milwaukee want all the smoke,” one fan commented, to which the Bucks’ account replied: “All of it.”

As for reigning MVP Antetokounmpo, he was asked about Drake’s antics after the game, and he had no idea it had occurred.

“I didn’t notice that,” Antetokounmpo said about Drake’s blatant display of the WWE belts. “I just found out about it. Somebody told me. When I’m in the game, I’m just locked in. I’m just trying to win the game. I really don’t look outside at fans or what they do and all that.”

Antetokounmpo then threw a little shade of his own. “That’s good. He cares about me. I really don’t (care about him). I’m just here to win games and help my team win. That’s all.”

