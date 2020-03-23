Chiefs Match Player COVID-19 Donations to Kansas City Food Bank

The COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted the lives of millions stateside and overseas. As many struggle to figure out how they’ll provide for their families, the Kansas City Chiefs are helping to lessen those worries for some deserving individuals in the Kansas City area. On Sunday, the team announced via Twitter that they would be matching player contributions to Harvesters food bank and their various networks.

In response to the challenges many in Chiefs Kingdom face as a result of COVID-19, our current and former players have made contributions to Harvesters and its network of agencies that provide meals to families in need. pic.twitter.com/8gJdNVKzcm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 23, 2020

The statement reads: “In response to the challenges many in Chiefs Kingdom face as a result of COVID-19, our current and former players have made contributions to Harvesters and its network of agencies that provide meals to families in need. We are proud of them for all of the work they have done, and continue to do for our community. In support of our players, we’re proud to match all player contributions to Harvesters and its network.”

Totaling the amount of meals donated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and safety Tyrann Mathieu, that’s well over 125,000 meals for Kansas City-area residents.

On Monday, Chiefs Kingdom woke up to more great news. General manager Brett Veach announced that he added a personal contribution alongside the Hunt Family in support of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

With Draft prep in full swing, our General Manager, Brett Veach, has added a personal contribution to Harvesters in support of his players, the Hunt Family, and the members of Chiefs Kingdom facing challenges as a result of COVID-19. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/bGnypSjie5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 23, 2020

With over 33,000 reported domestic cases and 400 unfortunate casualties as a result of COVID-19, this gesture is a great step in the right direction helping residents remain compliant with CDC social distancing guidelines while also having enough food to eat.

Thank you!!! We’re so grateful for your matching donation! Your support will help us provide thousands of meals to those in #ChiefsKingdom. https://t.co/kAULP6YW8Y — Harvesters.org (@HarvestersORG) March 23, 2020

Chiefs Also Make Contribution to Charity Game Partner

In an effort to spread more good news, the Chiefs also announced a pledge to their Charity Game partner, Cornerstones of Care.

Cornerstones of Care helps keep children safe and families together by providing prevention, treatment and support services. We’re proud to make a donation to our current Charity Game partner so they’re able to continue their important work in our community. pic.twitter.com/7X5c1nUqnL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 23, 2020

“Cornerstones of Care helps keep children safe and families together by providing prevention, treatment and support services. We’re proud to make a donation to our current Charity Game partner so they’re able to continue their important work in our community,” the Monday morning tweet read.

The Chiefs have officially opened the selection process for their 2021 Charity Game partner, adding in the news release that they’ve raised $14 million to help fans across the metropolitan area since its formation in 1985.

“Chiefs Kingdom continues to offer vital support for this important initiative while the many charities that we’ve aligned with over the years have worked hard to maximize the platform to their benefit,” Chiefs President Mark Donavan said. “We are thankful for the way Cornerstones of Care has stewarded the Chiefs Charity Game and we’re excited for a great final year with them. We are also looking forward to identifying the next Chiefs Charity Game partner who will also work tirelessly to use this game to benefit others in the community.”

The 2020 recipient is scheduled to be announced in the summer.