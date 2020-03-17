Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Pledge Big COVID-19 Donation

Just 24 hours after Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill pledged 6,000 meals to a KC-area food bank to help those suffering from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, two of his teammates he challenged to join him are following suit.

On Wednesday, star tight end Travis Kelce and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes not only matched Cheetah’s donation, but their respective foundations also contributed to other local charities in an effort to ensure no Kansas Citian goes hungry.

Let’s go @cheetah!! I got your 6k and will raise you another 6k meals thru @harvestersorg! But we can’t leave our friends @OB_Inc_KC hanging, so we’re going to donate all the food & supplies for the next 15 weeks to keep it business as usual for the kids!! Much love KC! ❤️💛 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 17, 2020

“Let’s keep the support going. @15andMahomies and I are committing $100,000 to organizations in KC affected by this crisis,” Mahomes’ tweet read, adding that he’s contributing $100,000 to Kansas City Public Schools lunch programs and other neighborhood charities to supplement both meals and household goods.

It’s a great gesture by all three of Kansas City’ best, who are encouraging others in the process to commit whatever resources they can for the good of the community.

United States Death Toll for COVID-19 Reaches 100

The worldwide pandemic has displaced the lives of so many people, with the CDC reporting 100 fatalities in the United States, with likely more unknown cases on the horizon. With that number only increasing more by the day, states across the nation have introduced forced lockdowns and have shuttered businesses with the exception of grocery stores and other necessary establishments.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that all school buildings in the state of Kansas will be closed for the remainder of the academic year, opting for Continuous Learning plans for students instead.

CLARIFICATION: Governor Kelly didn't cancel school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. She closed school buildings. Schools will be working to implement Continuous Learning plans for all students. — KS Dept of Education (@ksdehq) March 17, 2020

Considering this pandemic plans on rattling the lives of citizens for the time being, this act of kindness from Hill, Mahomes and Kelce will surely be a source of good news for families in Chiefs Kingdom.