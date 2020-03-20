Chiefs Ink Former Giants Cornerback to Free Agent Contract

After a quiet start to the free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs have acquired an outside player for the first time this offseason. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter and confirmed by Yahoo Sports senior writer Terez Paylor, the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a deal with former New York Giants CB Antonio Hamilton.

Former Giants’ CB Antonio Hamilton is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs, per @RosenhausSports, who added that Hamilton turned down more money from another team. Hamilton is first free agent the Chiefs have signed this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

The 27-year-old cornerback and special teams ace apparently turned down more money for an opportunity to play with the defending Super Bowl champions. Hamilton originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State, signing with the Oakland Raiders following the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season, the fifth-year pro appeared in all 16 games with New York, primarily in a reserve role, and compiled 17 total tackles and four pass deflections.

New #Chiefs Signing

CB Antonio Hamilton 2016 UDFA out of South Carolina St. 2019 with the Giants

• 132 Defensive Snaps

• 67.5 Overall on Defense

• 80.2 Special Teams Grade 📸: Kena Krutsinger, USA Todayhttps://t.co/eQoKvEmIss#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pcMnvtBENV — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) March 20, 2020

Besides being Kansas City’s first external free agent, Hamilton is also the Giants’ first unrestricted free agent to depart from the organization this offseason.

