Claressa Shields Announces Massive Fight Against Champion

The gold medalist and world champion boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields is heading home for her next match. T-Rex’s next location, date and next opponent has been revealed. Shields announced her next bout on the Olympic Channel:

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: The two-time Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields just announced her next opponent, and she's aiming to make history AGAIN. 🥊@Claressashields 🇺🇸 vs @EveDicaire 🇨🇦

Date: May 9

Location: Flint, Michigan #Boxing pic.twitter.com/m9fhvWHU81 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) March 11, 2020

She said, “I always have some kind of history, groundbreaking thing I’m doing in boxing, always. Fastest boxer in history to become a three-time division world champion. My next fight is May 9 in Flint, Michigan at the Dort Federal Event Center, and I’ll be fighting for the chance to become a two-division undisputed world champion. The first in history to do it in the four-belt era.”

T-Rex’s bout will be against the Canadian, Marie-Eve Dicaire. The current IBF Super Welterweight Champion, Dicaire, has a perfect professional boxing record of 17-0 and has defend her belt three times since winning it in December of 2018.

Shields said, “I’m going to beat Marie-Eve Dicaire for sure.”

T-Rex boasts a 10-0 record and has held multiple titles, including winning the vacant WBC light middleweight title and the WBO light middleweight title in her last bout against Ivana Habazin.

Shields is currently ranked by BoxRec as the best active female light middleweight in the world.

