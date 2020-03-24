Conor McGregor’s Powerful Speech on Coronavirus Lockdown [WATCH]

UFC superstar and Ireland’s Conor “Notorious” McGregor has given a passionate speech about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and the necessity for a “full lockdown.” The global pandemic has affected everyone, and most countries have taken measures to prevent its spread, although only a few have gone into full country-wide lockdown.

McGregor posted the speech on his Facebook page:

“I would like to address my nation,” McGregor says, and goes on to name the political leaders and officials in Ireland, including the president and the chief medical officer.

He says, “I respect you all greatly and I would like to put forth some of my thinking.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Conor McGregor Calls to the People of Ireland to Go Into ‘Full Lockdown’

He starts by stating his position: “I want to say that while we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must. Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock. I know a good tough fight when I see one and we have one on our hands now.”

He continues, “I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland, this fight needs us all. We are all in the red corner together, awaiting the bell. So let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves, including the people of the rest of the world. True lockdown must begin and it must begin now. A lockdown together, a lockdown united.”

Notorious continues, listing the measures he believes the government must take: “We must close our airports, we must close all non-essential business, we must cut all non-essential travel. Commissioner Harris and Vice-Admiral Mellett, we must prepare and deploy our units to all and any known build-up areas across our country now.”

He adds, “President Higgins, you must give these great men and women the power to enforce this task if necessary, however, I know that when the true seriousness of this is understood, as it is becoming now, our great nation will oblige and impeccably do so.”

“It is time for a full lockdown and we are ready. Powers that be, I am calling to you all, the fate of our great Ireland depends on it. This is my proposal, and I pray that we can make this happen,” Notorious says.

The former double champ says, “We need to take the same measures of some of the heavier affected countries, only we must do it in quicker time. We have the advantage here in that we can see this coming. We can see this coming! But if we do not act on our advantage, then we cannot expect different results.”

Notorious says, “We are not adhering to social distancing, at least not to the extent required to halt exponential growth and lockdown will facilitate this. It will reduce transmissions and take the pressure of our frontline staff and it will allow us to identify all of our cases. These methods are stringent but necessary, and have worked in China and Hong Kong.”

He finishes his speech with a passionate call to his fellow countrymen and the rest of the world. He says, “Ireland, we have got this. Not only do we have the formula, we have it ahead of time. Let’s go Ireland! Let’s go rest of the world! Lockdown, united! Together we stand! God bless us all.”

READ NEXT: Henry Cejudo Blasts ‘McTapper” Conor McGregor’s Training Clip