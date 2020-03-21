Henry Cejudo Blasts ‘McTapper” Conor McGregor’s Training Clip

Irish superstar and top UFC lightweight Conor “Notorious” McGregor recently posted a video of him training, and a certain champion took aim at it. UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo blasted McGregor’s standup workout, and took aim at his takedown defense.

He also called him “McTapper,” and said Justin Gaethje would defeat him in one round. Here is the tweet from Cejudo, and the video Notorious posted:

And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your your takedown defense #Mctapper @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat https://t.co/lGy5RofqpZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2020

Cejudo tweeted to McGregor: “And that’s actually what the problem is! [Conor McGregor] you should be working [on] your takedown defense McTapper. [Justin Gaethje] would destroy in round one! #pussycat.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cejudo Shares a Manager With Justin Gaethje & Has Campaigned for a Fight Between the Two

The Messenger and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje share the same manager, and Cejudo has been campaigning for Gaethje to be the next opponent for Notorious. McGregor is currently ranked at No. 3 in the UFC lightweight division and Gaethje is No. 4. Many believe that a fight between the two is necessary to determine the next title contender.

At the moment, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov is scheduled to take on No. 1 ranked Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18. Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the event currently doesn’t have a venue. However, UFC president Dana White has been clear that he has every intention to make sure the bout between the two will happen.

If the fight does go ahead and a clear winner is produced, the victor of a fight between McGregor and Gaethje could produce a solid top contender.

READ NEXT: Jorge Masvidal Shreds Kevin Lee for Continuing to Fight After Tapping Out