UFC’s Conor McGregor Kicks ‘Coronavirus’ [LOOK]

The COVID-19 coronavirus global pandemic has halted most American sports and leagues, including the UFC promotion. Last weekend, the UFC announced that it was canceling the next three events, which were scheduled to take place March 21, 28 and April 4.

The company’s president, Dana White, is adamant that the UFC 249 main event fight between lightweight champ Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and the No. 1 contender Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson will happen. The Octagon was supposed to head to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 18 for UFC 249, but it was recently announced that the event would no longer take place in the state.

White has said that the fight between the top two lightweights will happen regardless, whether or not it’s in the United States. If their bout is canceled, it will be the fifth time a match between them has been scheduled and subsequently fallen through.

In a symbolic gesture, superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor recently posted a picture of him kicking the “coronavirus.”

Here is the picture:

McGregor’s caption reads, “Take that, [coronavirus].”

