Justin Gaethje Gives Update on Conor McGregor Fight

The MMA world awaits UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor’s next opponent, and a man in that conversation is Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje. During the Dominance MMA Media Day on March 7, the #4 ranked lightweight contender, Gaethje, was asked if a fight with McGregor interested him, and if it was Gaethje’s next move.

The Highlight answered, “You know, I think I’ve put myself in a great position to challenge for the world title. To fight [and] try to be the best in the world. If Conor wants to go past me, he has to go through me. I think that’s the only way to legitimize the process and make it right. I think that’s the fight.”

Notorious is currently ranked #3 in the lightweight division.

Gaethje Says McGregor Getting the Next Title Shot Is Because of ‘Politics & Money’

During the Dominance MMA Media Day, TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter caught up with Gaethje. Here is a video of their interview:

.@Justin_Gaethje on why the UFC doesn't want to book him against Conor McGregor: "You can't lose how you lose to me. He can't. If he loses how you lose to me, he can never be Conor McGregor again." pic.twitter.com/8DmX2izydl — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 7, 2020

Bronsteter asked The Highlight why UFC president Dana White is considering giving McGregor a title shot over Gaethje. As per the reporter, Dana White said something along the lines of “Justin Gaethje knows what he did.”

Gaethje responded, “Dana White knows it’s because of politics and money. We all know that. It’s not a lie, or it’s not a secret.” Then, about White’s claim that Gaethje knows what he did, The Highlight said, “I don’t know what he’s talking about.”

He also tells Bronsteter, “I knew what he was talking about the same as I knew I was supposed to fight Conor. They said they offered me [the fight]. He puts it in the media, [but] they never f**king called me. They never said a word to me. That’s all bulls**t. McGregor is the cash cow. We all need him; I need him, you need him, Dana needs him.”

It was reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that Justin Gaethje was one of the current front runners for a bout with McGregor, and that preliminary talks were beginning.

The interview ends with The Highlight saying that McGregor can’t lose the way that people typically lose to Gaethje. The Highlight is known for his relentless, powerful striking, and has 18 wins by either KO or TKO. Gaethje says, “If he loses how you lose to me, he can never be Conor McGregor again. He can never say the things Conor McGregor says. You can get tapped out. He can get submitted two more times in there and still talk like Conor McGregor.”

Gaethje then says metaphorically, “Someone’s got to die, me or you.”

From a Rankings Standpoint, McGregor vs. Gaethje Makes a Lot of Sense

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight the #1 contender, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson, at UFC 249 on April 18. In terms of who deserves the next title shot barring an immediate rematch between The Eagle and El Cucuy, a fight between Gaethje and McGregor could determine that.

The man ranked at #2 in the division is Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier, but he is coming off a submission loss to The Eagle and has been linked to a bout with #5 ranked Dan “The Hangman” Hooker.

Notorious sits at #3 in the rankings, and Gaethje #4. If the two fought, the match could produce the next undisputed top contender.

