Conor McGregor Rematch? Khabib’s Amusing Response [WATCH]

One of the most anticipated fights of the year will take place on April 18. The UFC lightweight champion, Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov will take on the #1 ranked contender, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249. It’s a clash that many believe will determine the greatest lightweight fighter of this generation.

On March 6, both men participated in the UFC 249 press conference. The presser featured multiple heated exchanges, including The Eagle kicking El Cucuy’s interim belt.

After the UFC 249 press conference, The Eagle sat down with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto to talk about his thoughts on his fight with Ferguson as well as the state lightweight division. During the interview, Okamoto asked Khabib what he would do if he wins at UFC 249 and then gets a call from UFC president Dana White about Conor “Notorious” McGregor.

Here’s the video:

Khabib Is Not Looking Past His UFC 249 Bout With Ferguson

The Eagle answered, “This guy [is] gonna call me. He’s going to call me 100 percent.” The lightweight champ looks at the camera and shakes his finger saying, “Dana please don’t call me. If you want dinner, let’s go. We’ll see. He’s going to call. But let’s focus on Tony Ferguson right now.”

Notorious and Khabib fought in October of 2018, at UFC 229. The Eagle dominated most of the fight, and finished the match via fourth-round neck crank.

Khabib does not want to look past El Cucuy as he holds Ferguson’s fighting skills at a high regard. During the interview with Okamoto, The Eagle said, “For my legacy, on my list, I need Tony Ferguson, for sure. I need this guy. I put this guys name on my list and then I can say, ‘who else?'”

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson Both Hold Impressive UFC Record

The two men fighting in the main event of UFC 249, Khabib and Ferguson, are both on a 12-fight win streak in the UFC, which is the longest in lightweight history. And whoever get’s their hand raised on April 18 will extend the record to 13-0.

The Eagle holds an undefeated professional record of 28-0, and has wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and Al Iaquinta.

El Cucuy has an MMA record of 25-3, including wins over Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone and Kevin Lee. Ferguson hasn’t tasted defeat since his loss to Michael Johnson in May of 2012.

