Davante Adams Reveals Top Choice for Packers WR Pairing

Davante Adams is well aware of his status as the top wide receiver in Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers‘ favorite target doesn’t mind saying which other pass-catcher around the NFL he would pick to join him in the Packers offense.

Adams took questions from fans Friday afternoon on Twitter to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and was asked who else in the league he would want to line up on the opposite side of the field. It’s a perfectly valid question considering the Packers are still seen to be searching for a No. 2 receiver to complement his top-shelf talents, leading to some wild predictions in which the Packers pursue another dynamic wideout.

As far as Adams is concerned, you can add Keenan Allen’s name to the list.

For Packers fans, the idea of pairing Adams with the Los Angeles Chargers’ top receiver should be mouth-watering. Allen caught for more than 1,100 yards for a third straight season in 2019 and is almost right in line with Adams with 12.2 yards per reception on his career. Of course, Allen has nearly 100 more catches in his seven seasons with the Chargers; though, both are three-time Pro Bowlers.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Adams Also Names Favorite 2020 WR Prospects

Adams gave a number of insightful answers to fan questions on Friday, even if some of them were just his favorite flavor of Skittles (sour) or which former teammate he would pick to be quarantined with during the coronavirus outbreak (ex-Packers wideout J’Mon Moore). Be honest, you’re not mad you know the answers to those questions, either.

Dont u do your job at work?? https://t.co/8C4AmlElq0 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) March 20, 2020

On a more serious note, though, Adams turned his attention to the 2020 NFL Draft, where the Packers could very well use one of their early-round picks next month to bring in more receiving talent.

General manager Brian Gutekunst talked broadly about the deep group of wideouts in the upcoming draft class during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine, but Adams actually named two specific prospects who have caught his eye: Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

I like Jeudy and CeeDee a lot but them boys gonna be gone before Roger get there https://t.co/KVF2LvY27X — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) March 20, 2020

As Adams acknowledges, neither Jeudy nor Lamb will be left on the board when the Packers’ first pick at No. 30 rolls around — at least not without some fireable negligence on the part of some of the teams with earlier picks. Either one of them could be the first wide receiver drafted in 2020 as each possesses the ability to be an instant breakout in the NFL.

Jeudy hauled in 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 16 touchdowns during his three seasons with Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, which not only showcases the production level of an NFL starter but also comes with an additional promise of him being able to deliver in high-pressure moments. He caught six passes for a blistering 204 yards in Alabama’s rout of Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Years Day, which followed a five-catch, 139-yard performance in the National Championship Game from the year before.

Lamb had less raw production in bowl games with the Sooners, but his season numbers were far better. While Lamb caught just 14 more passes than Jeudy in his three collegiate seasons, he finished more than 500 yards ahead of him with a career total of 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. GIven their respective ceilings, it would be hard to go wrong with either one.

If the Packers’ first pick is meant for a wideout, though, they need not worry about there being a worthwhile talent available when they are on the clock. Whether it is LSU’s Justin Jefferson or Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, or several other promising choices, there are plenty of playmakers to go around this year.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady’s Signing Locks in 2020 Showdown With Aaron Rodgers