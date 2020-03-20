Tom Brady’s Signing Locks in Showdown With Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Tom Brady‘s decision to leave the New England Patriots after two decades and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been the biggest headline of 2020 NFL free agency, even with other teams pulling off some wild moves.

Brady got his massive contract — two years with $50 million guaranteed — and surrounded himself with improved weapons such as Mike Evans, Chris Goodwin and O.J. Howard, but the six-time Super Bowl champion moving his operation to Tampa also comes with the promise of multiple top-bill quarterback matchup in 2020, including one against Aaron Rodgers.

A complete schedule for 2020 NFL season isn’t expected to be released for another month, but the Green Bay Packers already know which opponents they will face and where. That includes a road game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay — which would make for quite the NFL season opener if the powers that be decided to put Brady and Rodgers front and center.

Brady to Tampa. We get Rodgers/Brady round 3 in 2020. Let’s. GO. pic.twitter.com/Ypai1gG1Mt — Nate Temple (@temp_21) March 17, 2020

Rodgers isn’t the only top-level quarterback on the docket, either. Brady’s arrival in the NFC South also guarantees him two annual games against Drew Brees and Matt Ryan, who are both now division-rival quarterbacks. The Bucs also host the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, pitting Brady against the newest Super Bowl MVP quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Closer Look at Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers (So Far)

Brady won three of his five career starts against the Packers, but he split his only two games going head-to-head with Rodgers as a starter.

The Packers quarterback outdueled Brady with 368 passing yards and two touchdowns to earn 26-21 victory at Lambeau Field in late November during the 2014 season, but Brady got the best of Rodgers most recently in 2018 with a win in Foxborough that contributed to the end of the Mike McCarthy era in Green Bay.

“He has been the gold standard at quarterback for two decades,” Rodgers said of Brady following the loss in 2018, via The Associated Press.

There was some concern the third edition of Brady vs. Rodgers would never happen. While Rodgers has stated intentions to play into his 40s and won’t turn 37 until late next season, it was uncertain whether the 42-year-old Brady would still be under center for the Patriots when they next drew the Packers in the regular season. A postseason clash was a possibility, but the odds were long as it would mean both teams reaching the Super Bowl.

Now that Brady has joined the NFC, though? Chances are improving of us finally being able to see the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks face off in the playoffs.

Could Packers Start NFL Season for Consecutive Year?

The Packers kicked off the NFL’s 100th season with a Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, winning 10-3 for the first of many victories throughout their resurgent season and run to a first-round bye in the playoffs. But would the NFL give them the leadoff spot for a second straight season?

It could happen, but there are better options on the table.

If the NFL is pining for the best ratings to start their 2021 season — and let’s be honest, it’s the NFL we’re talking about here — there might be no better choice than a rematch between Brady and Mahomes. The Patriots booted the Chiefs from the 2019 AFC Championship Game, but Mahomes rallied his boys to get revenge the following season when they marched into Brady’s territory and came away with a win to clinch the AFC West — also keeping the Patriots from a first-round bye.

Brady and the Bucs are going to be the talk of the offseason. Why not put them to the ultimate test in Week 1 against the reigning Super Bowl champions?

READ NEXT: Packers Projected to Net Multiple Additional Draft Picks for 2021