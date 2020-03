The Denver Broncos are on the verge of giving their running game a much-needed jolt of talent, and it happens to be coming from a former divisional foe.

According to sources close to Stephen Watson, sports anchor and reporter for WISN 12 News, former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is close to finding a new home, reportedly nearing a deal with Denver.

Sources tell me Melvin Gordon is close to finalizing a deal with the Denver Broncos. — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) March 20, 2020

