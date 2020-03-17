Giants Snag Double-Digit Sack Artist From Packers: Report

New York Giants clearly have an affinity for Green Bay Packers linebackers. After agreeing to terms with one of the more prominent defenders on the open market, Blake Martinez, the G-Men have since double-dipped on former cheese heads, this time turning their focus to the edge of their defense.

Giants Sign LB Kyler Fackrell

Kyler Fackrell is set to join his former teammate Blake Martinez in New York, as the former Packer has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Giants that will pay him $4.6 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fackrell Has Produced When Given Opportunity

Fackrell may not be the edge defender New York fans were hoping for when the Giants entered free agency with an abundance of spending money, especially as Jadeveon Clowney still remains unsigned.

However, Fackrell is the type of under the radar signing that helps elevate a roster. While the linebacker is coming off a career-low 1.0 sacks despite appearing in all 16 games with the Packers, his 2018 campaign is one that should entice Giants faithful.

In the year prior to Green Bay landing Zadarius and Preston Smith, otherwise known as the Smith Brothers, Fackrell was relied on heavily to force pressure on the opposing quarterback, and he did just that. Fackrell recorded 10.5 sacks in 2019, tied for 17th-most in all of football, along with the likes of perennial pro bowlers Fletcher Cox, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Calais Campbell.

Upon the arrival of the Smith Brothers in 2019, Fackrell would see his playing time dwindle tenfold, playing 200 fewer snaps than the season prior, while falling all the way to third on the depth chart.

While Fackrell is certainly not sure-thing, he’s a player who’s shown the potential to be a productive asset at the NFL level. The G-Men struck gold with a low-risk, high-reward signee a season ago in Markus Golden, maybe they will do so again with Fackrell.

Giants Add Blocking Tight End in Free Agency

Along with the addition of Fackrell, the Giants also shored up their tight end group by finding a potential replacement for recently retired Rhett Ellison. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York agreed to terms with former Falcons and 49ers tight end Levine Toilolo.

Toilolo has never had more than 21 receptions in a single season of his pro career, including just two a season ago with the Niners. However, where he excels is as an in-line blocker, something the Giants have been in search of since Ellison decided to call it a career.

