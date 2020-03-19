Mavs’ Mark Cuban Reveals Why Donald Trump Lacks Ability to Learn or Change

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once told me that he would correspond with Donald Trump via e-mail before the 45th President of the United Stated got into office.

“He doesn’t actually email,” Cuban told me in an interview in 2016.

“But his assistant would email for him and so we developed a decent relationship. But once he got to the point where he beat Ted Cruz, it was time to start digging in and understand policies, understand where we stand in the world, digging in and understanding treaties, all the things he’s been talking about.”

Cuban has been vocal about everything imaginable these days. The billionaire has been proactive since the NBA suspended play in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The league came to a quick stop after it was discovered that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. Since then his teammate, Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive as has Brooklyn Nets forward, Kevin Durant.

While the NBA’s season is in limbo, Mark Cuban has still been paying hourly workers at American Airlines Center, the home of the Maveicks, their hourly wage as well as day care rates through the Dallas Mavericks Foundation.

The fund has already contributed $100,000 to non-profit organizations to help those who are affected. “We just finished a program with the Mavs and Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell and some of our players where we’re going to pay for health care… um day care for health care workers,” Cuban told CNN.

“So people can go to work knowing their kids are taken care of. And those day care workers, we’re going to work with different organizations that can check them out and all that. But that’s going to be new jobs as well. So people who may not have had jobs before now will not only be able to get jobs but we’ll have them working with day care organizations so health care workers can go to work knowing their kids are okay.”

President Trump has gotten much scrutiny in how he and his office has handled the coronavirus pandemic. The President has been calling the virus the ‘Chinese virus’ rather than corona virus.

That has not sat right with many.

Ironically, in my interview with Mark Cuban in 2016, before Trump was elected into office, his bigget criticism for the 45th President is that he doesn’t have the ability to learn or change. “He just stopped making any effort to learn,” Mark Cuban says.

“And that hasn’t changed. And even when you talk to people around him, it’s like, ‘did he really try to make an effort to learn and we’re just not seeing it?’ It’s like, ‘no, we know who he is.’”