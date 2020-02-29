President Trump Critiqued by Rev. Al Sharpton’s Daughter, Ashley Sharpton

During a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina on Friday evening, President Donald Trump took aim at civil rights activist and MSNBC host Reverend Al Sharpton. “I knew Al when he was very heavy,” said President Trump.

“He looks better when he was heavy; it’s true… Looked much better when he was heavy. I have to tell him.”

Reverend Sharpton replied to President Trump’s rant in an Instagram Post and said:

“Trump says I look better heavy, I bet he wishes he could close his suit jacket and slick his hair back.”

Yikes!

Trump’s rant about Reverend Sharpton began when the President singled out Van Jones who has been active and instrumental in prison reform policy. “Van Jones wants to take everyone for criminal justice reform,” President Trump told the crowd in South Carolina on Friday night.

“I called our great First Lady and said darling, please take a look. It will be nice.

“Previous presidents could not even think about doing it, and they tried. So he gets up and starts by saying, I want to thank the Reverend Al Sharpton.”

That comment from President Trump not did sit well with Ashley Sharpton, daughter of Reverend Al Sharpton.

“It’s South Carolina Primary weekend and ALL of the candidates seem to be pandering or tapping in to their black base,” Ashley Sharpton told me Saturday afternoon via text message.

“So I’m assuming this is Trump pandering to what he feels his “black base” wants to hear. Nonetheless the criminal justice reform speech he was referring to when referencing Van Jones, thanking Rev instead of him was inaccurate. In that particular speech Van actually did thank Trump and he didn’t mention Rev. So first his references and recollection is fake news! Secondly, are we health shaming now? Rev is healthy, slim, and trim. Trump could take notes from Rev’s early morning workouts to his dietary regimen. He would have better luck keeping his suit jacket closed as Rev said. As far as the hair, let’s hope the wind don’t blow!”

Ashley Sharpton encourages voters to vote in this year’s Presidential Election and she has more to say about the current President in office too.

“I’m laughing but Trump is a live and living color example of what happens when we don’t vote,” she told me.

“This happes when we don’t vote in our interests and don’t support the alternative when we know the current option is fraudulent and constantly taking credit for Obama administration wins from economy to criminal justice reform. Don’t only vote this November, make the right choice! Pay attention to politics in and out of the season.”