Eagles Announce Drastic Measures on Coronavirus Scare

The Eagles are expected to be big players in free agency. Right now, the franchise is closed for business.

The team announced that it was shutting down their offices and facilities, including Lincoln Financial Field and the NovaCare Complex, amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles have also pulled their travel scouts off the road and restricted coaches from conducting in-person draft visits. Their football operations are closed until further notice.

“We have been closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and taking actions recommended by the CDC, state and local health departments, our Chief Medical Officer and others,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “In accordance with that guidance, and with the health and safety of our communities as a priority, the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field will be closing.”

NFL Cancels Annual Meetings Amid Health Scare

The NFL has followed the lead of other professional sports leagues and canceled their first major event. Commissioner Roger Goodell notified all 32 teams that the annual league meetings, slated to run from March 29 through April 1, have been canceled due to the coronavirus scare.

According to Goodell, any pending votes and “open football issues” will be on the agenda for the first day of the spring meetings scheduled for May 19. That should cover things like potential rule changes and player safety. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting.

NFL cancels its league meetings, March 29-April 1, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Agenda items will be taken up at spring meeting in May. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 12, 2020

“This decision was made consistent with the league’s primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations,” Goodell said in a statement, via CBS Sports. “We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant.”

NFL Draft Not Being Delayed, Not Yet

There have been rumors that the NFL may decide to cancel the NFL Draft after other professional sports leagues halted their seasons. The draft is a marquee event, and huge revenue generator for the league, and this year’s edition was supposed to be the biggest one yet. It is slated to begin April 23 in Las Vegas.

According to the Dallas Morning News, NFL officials are closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and could announce either a postponement or change in the structure of the event. Nothing has been decided at this point.

“The league office, the players association and the city and the state are working together,” Raiders owner Mark Davis told the Dallas Morning News. “They’re making a measured decision. Health and safety will always be No. 1.”

One idea being floated out there is the idea of a “digital draft” where teams and prospects wouldn’t have to be present. Of course, that kind of an event would be closed to the public. Everything is on the table right now.

NFL is taking a hard look at adjustments to Las Vegas draft, per @GehlkenNFL.https://t.co/SxYjz3iREQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

