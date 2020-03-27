Eagles Should Call Top-Level CB Who Spurned Jaguars

The Eagles previously missed out on a prized free-agent cornerback. Fate be damned. He’s back on the market.

When Darqueze Dennard agreed on a three-year, $13.5 million deal ($6 million guaranteed) with the Jaguars last week, it was seen as a minor-yet-affordable move for an under-the-radar cornerback. Dennard was a free agent heavily linked to the Eagles but Jacksonville swooped in early and sought to make him the heir apparent to one of the spots vacated by A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey. It seemed to be a done deal, then poof! Like a bad magician’s trick, the offer had vanished. The two sides couldn’t come to a final agreement on a contract that pleased both player and team.

Dennard is now currently a free agent and the Eagles could use his services. Yes, they signed stud cornerback Darius Slay to lock down the opposition’s No. 1 receiver. Yes, they added Nickell Robey-Coleman and Will Parks for depth in the secondary. Yes, they are bringing back Jalen Mills as a cornerback-safety hybrid. Yes, they could use one more big name to solidify one of the worst defensive passing units in football. His name is Darqueze Dennard.

Dennard: Big, Physical CB Back on Free-Agent Market

Darqueze Dennard, a physical and unrelenting corner, would provide an imposing force in the Eagles’ secondary and then some. There is a reason why the Bengals took Dennard in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 draft out of Michigan State.

“He plays cover four and press corner and it’s pretty much man to man the whole game,” Michigan State teammate Max Bullough said. “Darqueze had an outstanding year. He can guard anybody whether they’re big, small, fast, long — he’s proven it. His ability to lock down any type of receiver is what’s going to help him at the next level.”

The 28-year-old has started 24 games (played in 66 games) over the past six seasons and has accumulated three interceptions and 22 passes defensed. According to Pro Football Focus, Dennard had the 15th best coverage grade among cornerbacks with 290 coverage snaps in 2019. He allowed only four catches of 10-plus yards. Impressive.

Eagles’ Secondary Very Much Work in Progress

The Eagles have greatly improved their secondary this offseason, mainly thanks to the additions of Darius Slay, Will Parks and Nickell Robey-Coleman. How it all plays out remains anyone’s guess. The consensus seems to be that Slay will start on the outside, along with Avonte Maddox on the other side.

The slot corner job will most likely be a competition between Cre’Von LeBlanc and Robey-Coleman, with Sidney Jones (hopefully) giving Maddox a run for his money on the outside. Jalen Mills was re-signed on a one-year deal with the intention he would take over Malcolm Jenkins’ spot at strong safety. He’ll likely be on a short leash there as Parks looks over his shoulder.

Rodney McLeod draws the start at free safety. Are you still with us? It’s getting complicated. Rasul Douglas’s name keeps coming up as a potential trade victim, although it’s unclear how much value the Eagles could get back for him. The main point to take away is the Eagles definitely improved their secondary. And they could improve it even more by signing Darqueze Dennard. Stay tuned.

