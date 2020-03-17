Former Chiefs DE Emmanuel Ogbah Signs 2-Year Deal With Dolphins: Report

Only two days into the start of the new NFL year and the Miami Dolphins are already making some big moves. On the heels of making Byron Jones the highest-paid CB in the NFL, the Dolphins have reportedly signed former Kansas City Chiefs DE Emmanuel Ogbah in a 2-year deal worth $15 million with $7.5 guaranteed.
The Nigerian-born standout recorded 5.5 sacks for the reigning Super Bowl champions before suffering a pectoral injury in Week 10 that consequently ended his season. He was expected to make a full recovery in time to be attractive for franchises during the free agency period, and it looks like the Dolphins are team that will be paying for his talents.
While Ogbah hasn’t been active since news broke, he joined many other NFL stars Monday in sharing his reaction to the blockbuster trade deal that sent Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
Twitter Reacts to Ogbah’s Deal
While Ogbah’s departure won’t be quite as controversial as the Hopkins-Johnson transaction, looks like NFL Twitter nonetheless approves of this move.
Ogbah’s career in the NFL began with the Cleveland Browns when they selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. From there, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy played two seasons with the AFC North squad before joining Patrick Mahomes and company last offseason. The 26-year-old had 12.5 sacks in those three years with the Browns, including 5.5 during his rookie year.