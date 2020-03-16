Patrick Mahomes, Kenny Stills Among Strong Reactions to DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The opening day of the 2020/21 NFL year did not disappoint. As expected, the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys franchise tagged DT Chris Jones and QB Dak Prescott, respectively. However, quite few imagined that the Houston Texans would agree to trade standout wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for RB David Johnson and some draft picks.

Cardinals get: WR DeAndre Hopkins and a 4th-round pick. Texans get: RB David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Twitter Reacts to Hopkins-Johnson Exchange

Soon as news broke, it didn’t take long for NFL Twitter to share their thoughts on the trade heard around the country. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who famously led the Chiefs to a comeback victory against the Texans during the playoffs in January, was one of the first to react.

Woah! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 16, 2020

Tyrann Mathieu, Mahomes’ current teammate and Hopkins’ former teammate, had words of his own.

THATS NEWS!!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 16, 2020

Texans’ new top wideout Kenny Stills summed up his reaction in a gif.

On the other hand, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson and outside linebacker Chandler Jones welcomed the revelation, with the former adding a bold prediction in the process.

Check out some of the other athlete, analyst and fan reactions below.

Ryan Tannehill gets 100 million…Dak Prescott and Derrick Henry gets Franchise Tagged?!! The Texans Trades DeAndre Hopkins who is arguably the best WR in the NFL?! MFs might have to start drug testing these Owners and GMs!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 16, 2020

texans traded a killer 🤦🏽‍♂️ @DeAndreHopkins tuned in AZ gang 💪🏽💪🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 16, 2020

Bill O'Brien apparently didn't get along with DeAndre Hopkins, Jadeveon Clowney, Rick Smith and Brian Gaine. They're all gone. If Deshaun Watson ever gets in his doghouse? Lordy. pic.twitter.com/IvKG0WnsyA — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 16, 2020

Literally Nobody: I'll take on David Johnson's contract for free Bill O'Brien: I'll give you DeAndre Hopkins for the right to take on David Johnson's contract — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 16, 2020

The Texans have traded DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson Deshaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/7CD0GeJv2S — Master (@MasterTes) March 16, 2020

I’ve had Bill O’Brien on trial ever since he started Tom Savage (yes, Tom Savage) over Deshaun Watson during Watson’s rookie year. Today, O’Brien has been convicted, found guilty of being a complete and absolute fool!! #Texans #DeAndreHopkins — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 16, 2020

David Johnson for DeAndre Hopkins would get vetoed in most fantasy leagues with the team managers barred for life. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 16, 2020

I love how Bill O’Brien used the slowest sports news cycle ever to trade DeAndre Hopkins and successfully piledrive his own approval rating into the Earth’s core — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) March 16, 2020

A list of reasons why the Texans should trade deandre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/9zfekIqE6V — john (@iam_johnw) March 16, 2020

The new NFL year is off to a news-breaking start, to say the least.