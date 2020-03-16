Patrick Mahomes, Kenny Stills Among Strong Reactions to DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The opening day of the 2020/21 NFL year did not disappoint. As expected, the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys franchise tagged DT Chris Jones and QB Dak Prescott, respectively. However, quite few imagined that the Houston Texans would agree to trade standout wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for RB David Johnson and some draft picks.
Twitter Reacts to Hopkins-Johnson Exchange
Soon as news broke, it didn’t take long for NFL Twitter to share their thoughts on the trade heard around the country. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who famously led the Chiefs to a comeback victory against the Texans during the playoffs in January, was one of the first to react.
Tyrann Mathieu, Mahomes’ current teammate and Hopkins’ former teammate, had words of his own.
Texans’ new top wideout Kenny Stills summed up his reaction in a gif.
On the other hand, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson and outside linebacker Chandler Jones welcomed the revelation, with the former adding a bold prediction in the process.
Check out some of the other athlete, analyst and fan reactions below.
The new NFL year is off to a news-breaking start, to say the least.