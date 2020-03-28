NFL Legend Has Strong Praise for Antonio Brown

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Falcons’ prodigy Deion Sanders is very understanding for someones who is seemingly misunderstood like Antonio Brown.

Brown is on the road to ‘REDEMPTION,’ according to Sanders who posted on his Instagram a screenshot of the two face-timing during the quarantine.

“Had to check on my Prodigal Son AB today!” Deion wrote via Instagram. “When I tell u I’m proud of him I do mean I’m proud of him. He’s working on himself, his family and his game 1 day at a time just like you and I. #Truth. The REDEMPTION story is gonna be so darn good because it’s gonna be REAL!”

Sanders has mentored numerous players in the NFL and you can see how evident it is that Sanders is in Brown’s corner since he reminds him of his old self, arriving in Atlanta in 1989 with gold chains and a big ego. Sanders thrived off of attention and money. Sound familiar?

Brown the Clown?

Brown doesn’t have the best reputation and has become a laughing stock in the NFL after appearing in one game last year for the Patriots and then was released upon sexual assault allegations.

Prior to signing with the Patriots, he was with the Oakland Raiders. When they told him not to do anything outrageous, of course, he didn’t listen. The Raiders fined Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team. It happened right after he met with general manager Mike Moyock. He then called out the Raiders for fining him for missing practice and a walk-through.

He is now attempting to change his life around by keeping busy taking college classes and apologize to everyone along the way. And continue to train for the NFL in hopes of landing a new home.

Where Does AB Fit?

If you take away his social media and voice box, maybe he can find a fit. But other than that it’ll take a lot more than just Deion Sanders being in his corner.

With all the talent he possesses, nobody seems to be budging at him and you can definitely be sure to count the Buccaneers out.

Tampa’s coach Bruce Arians publically put an end to the NFL rumors with an emphasis that AB is not a fit for the Bucs on the “Tiki and Tierney” show on CBS Sports Network.

“Yeah, it’s not gonna happen,” Arians said, via ESPN. “There’s no room. And probably not enough money. But it’s not gonna happen — it’s not a fit here.”

Finally, the truth came out after he was asked about the need to replace Breshad Perriman.

“Yeah, I just know him, and — it’s not a fit in our locker room,” Arians said.

So it’s not just about the money.

Maybe the Falcons will budge knowing he’s discounted? Don’t quote me on that. AB has a lot more proving himself to do. Afterall…Sanders grew up, maybe Brown can too.

