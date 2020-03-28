Former XFL, Vikings LB to Sign With Falcons: Report

The Falcons are expected to sign former Vikings and Houston Roughneck linebacker Edmond Robinson, per Houstonchronicol.com reporter Aaron Wilson.

With tight cap space, the Falcons need to get creative and they did so by taking a shot at XFL players. The XFL was announced canceled earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, so players were given the option to look into the NFL.

Robinson will add nice depth at the linebacker position that the Falcons need.

Roughnecks linebacker Edmond Robinson is signing with the Falcons, according to league sources @AtlantaFalcons — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 27, 2020

Robinson’s Pro Football Career

The Vikings selected Robinson in the 7th round during the 2015 NFL Draft. He also played some time with the Jets and Cardinals. Before heading into the XFL, Robinson played in a total of 22 NFL games from 2015-2017. He spent most of his snaps on special teams.

His XFL career was short but impactful. In five games Robison recorded 2 sacks and 3 quarterback hits.

The Falcons are in dire need of a reliable pass rusher to fill De’Vondre Campbell’s void and it’ possible that Robisons could be the answer they’ve been looking for. However, he will have to perform well this offseason and make his way up the depth chart ladder. Right now, it looks like he’ll step in behind Deion Jones, Foye Olukin, draft pick, and LaRoy Reynolds.

Falcons Seek Pass Rusher in Draft

Last season, the Falcons ranked second to LAST in the NFL with only 28 sacks. Not a good look considering defense win games. But the Falcons are expected to spend most of their money on defense once the draft rolls around.

The NFC South is projected to be a lot better this year and if the Falcons want to make the playoffs, they need to step it up. They’ll also be playing Tom Brady in their regular season twice this year since he most recently signed with the Buccaneers.

This year, the Falcons take the No.16 pick in the draft and it looks like they could have their eyes on LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson.

In a total of 24 career games, Chaisson recorded 92 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble. However, it is hard to judge him based on just 24 games in three years, but you can tell he’s given it his all each chance he’s gotten. He tore his ACL in 2018 and missed most of the season, but came back in 2019 stronger than ever and had his best collegiate career.

There have been a few times where Chaisson overruns the pocket taking himself out of the play, so this will need to be addressed during the offseason and preseason.

Chaisson has a very promising future in the NFL and if he’s still around at No. 16 the Falcons need to grab him.

Regardless of COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft will still kick off on Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET. All big events open to the public have been canceled. The schedule is as follows: Round 1: April 23

Rounds 2-3: April 24

Rounds 4-7: April 25