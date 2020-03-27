Todd Gurley’s ‘Rise Up I’m Coming Home’ Epic Hype Video [WATCH]

Rise up Atlanta, Todd Gurley is home. Gurley posted a homecoming video that will either make you cry, for those sentimental Georgia fans or get you even more excited for the 2020 Upcoming season.

The video runs through his best moments starting with signing day in high school where he puts on the Georgia hat and ‘Commits to the G’. Then it flashbacks to his college days ‘Between the Hedges’ and Los Angeles Rams highlights.

“Rise Up I’m Home #GoDawgs #ATL,” he said.

Legendary Running Back

Gurley made one hell of a name for himself at the University of Georgia and throughout the entire SEC division. In just his second game of the year, Gurley started playing as a true freshman. He took over starting runningback, Ken Malcome’s position.

As a freshman starter, Gurley ran for 1,385 yards (ranking seventh-most in a single-season) and 17 touchdowns (ranking third-most in a single season). The Dawgs finished the 2012 season 12-2 and won the Capital One Bowl.

In his Sophomore year, Gurley appeared in 10 games. He still managed to run for 989 yards and score 16 touchdowns.

He didn’t play much junior year. He was punished by the school and NCAA after getting busted for receiving money on signed memorabilia. Gurley was suspended for four games and when he finally came back to play against Auburn, he tore his ACL.

Gurley decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL the draft. The St. Louis (currently LA) Rams selected him at No. 10 overall.

He now ranks at No. 3 for Georgia’s Greatest Running Backs behind Nick Chubb No.2 and of course, Herschel Walker at No. 1.

Ticket Sales Predicted to Rise

The Georgia community adored Gurley as a dawg and its clear fans are ecstatic to see him coming home.

There’s no doubt that his name will help fill seats and I mean who doesn’t want an Atlanta Falcons Todd Gurley jersey? That SCREAMS Georgia.

Gurley joining the Falcons is exciting because he’s joining a stable offense with Matt Ryan and wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. The Falcons also picked up Hayden Hurst in free agency who will be taking the place of rising star tight end, Austin Hooper. Not to be worried there, Hurst is a former first-round pick and will have the fans forgetting Hoop ever existed.

The two-time first-team All-Pro will fill the hole DeVonta Freeman left and start at tailback. The Falcons depth at the running back looks like it will be: Gurley, Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison. The practice squad also has Craig Reynolds who is getting a lot of attention.

With a ‘pick your poison’ offense and quality backups, the team won’t need to rely on Gurley to take the ball to the house like the Rams did.

Gurley’s deal with the Falcons is a one-year, $6 million contract. He will also still be getting a nice chunk from the $60 million four-year extension the Rams left on the table.

Welcome BACK to the A.

