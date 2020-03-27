Ex-Laker Isaiah Thomas Details Why He Is Not In The NBA

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Isaiah Thomas was recently a guest on The Boardroom with Jay Williams. The two discussed a variety of different topics which including why Thomas shared his thought on why he is not in the NBA at this time.

“I was a throw-in in a trade — I understood that when that happened … I got waived. I started 40 games for the Washington Wizards, but for the most part when I got waived it was trying to find a playoff team to see if the situation was right, I was still waiting … for a good opportunity, said Thomas via

“I was playing the waiting game, staying ready, and then all this coronavirus stuff has happened and has shut down everything.

“For me, mentally, I just try to stay as positive as I can knowing I can control everything I can possibly control in that situation. … It wasn’t my ability that got me traded and waived, it was a business decision.”

.@isaiahthomas & @RealJayWilliams on @NBA legacy, free agency, how he's staying in shape and balancing fitness with family during quarantine, his respect for players like @KingJames and @KDTrey5, his off-court ambitions, + more. Watch the full 🎥: https://t.co/xj0acTmY3e pic.twitter.com/SLxbUvAxeR — The Boardroom (@boardroom) March 26, 2020

I recently spoke to Nate Robinson and shared with me that any team could use Thomas.

“Everybody could use him; it is just how they want to use them in their game plan. He is now in the same boat as me being passed around the league to different teams. They want to use you for emergency purposes and takes a tone on your mental. It is knowing that you are good enough and your top four or top five in the MVP race averaging almost 29 points per game. That was not given he had to go out and take that because it takes hard work, and it is a grind. That’s heart over height and having a chip on your shoulder,“ said Robinson.

Earlier this season before the Wizards took on the Mavericks, Thomas shared with me that it was disrespectful the NBA veteran such as Jamal Crawford, Carmelo Anthony, JR Smith, and Iman Shumpert wasn’t in the league.

“It’s disrespectful. Carmelo is a Hall of Famer, Jamal Crawford is arguably the best sixth-man ever to play the game, JR Smith is a champion, and Iman Shumpert is another one that needs to be signed,” Thomas told me.

“These are great players that forever reason they aren’t on a team and they can help a young team a championship-contending team. They are really great players, and it just sucks that it is an unfortunate situation that they haven’t been signed. Hopefully, they are signed soon,” said the former All-Star guard.

