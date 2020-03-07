Israel Adesanya & Yoel Romero’s Intense Staredown [WATCH]

On Saturday, two of the best middleweights will battle in the main event of UFC 248. The champion, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya will put his belt and undefeated record on the line when he takes on the #3 ranked contender, Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero. And during the ceremonial weigh-in on March 6, the two got into a bone-chilling staredown.

Here is the staredown courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Adesanya Will Attempt To Defend His Title for the First Time on March 7

The Last Stylebender (18-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) is scheduled to defend his middleweight strap for the first time since winning it at UFC 243 in October of 2019. Adesanya earned the belt by defeating the champ at the time, Robert Whittaker, by second-round KO.

The Soldier of God (13-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) is 0-2 in his last two fights, and 1-3 in his last four, but Romero is a tough fight for anyone in the division. He lost his last two bouts by controversial decision, with many analysts and fans scoring the bout for Romero.

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]