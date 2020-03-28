Seahawks Teammate Tells Jadeveon Clowney to ‘Come Home’

As Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned, Seahawks’ safety Quandre Diggs took to Twitter to recruit the pass rusher back to Seattle. Diggs told Clowney to “come home” as he continues to wait for a more lucrative option in free agency.

“If you can hear me @clownejd come home,” Diggs tweeted.

The Seahawks acquired Diggs just before last season’s trade deadline and the safety provided an immediate boost to the secondary. Clowney is the top free agent remaining on the market but has yet to find a deal that meets his expectations.

Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Recruited New Tackle Brandon Shell to Play for the Seahawks

Clowney may still be a free agent, but this did not stop him from pushing former Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell to sign with the Seahawks. Shell was Clowney’s teammate in college at South Carolina and the pass rusher spoke highly about the opportunity to play under Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“Wrote about the Jadeveon Clowney situation two days ago. One tidbit to add: Clowney helped sell Brandon Shell on the Seahawks by telling him he’d like playing for Pete Carroll. Another reason to think, all things being equal, Clowney would like to return…Clowney and Shell were college teammates at South Carolina,” Henderson reported on Twitter.

This is a positive sign as the Seahawks continue their ongoing negotiations with Clowney. NFL Network’s Mike Silver told ESPN 710 Seattle that he believes Clowney wants to return to the Seahawks.

“I did have a long talk with him after that (Week 13) game with the (Minnesota) Vikings last year,” Silver explained to ESPN 710 Seattle. “He told me how much he loves the culture and how much he loves being in Seattle and how he thinks it taught him how to be a professional in a way that he hadn’t been previously. So I believe, all things being equal, that he would love to stay with the Seahawks, so it’ll be interesting to see, given their cap situation, given his financial parameters, if that can work out again.”

Clowney Could Sign a 1-Year Deal

ESPN reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dianna Russini reported that Clowney is seeking a contract worth $20 million annually. Clowney’s lack of success at finding a suitor at this price could lead the pass rusher to sign a short-term deal that would allow him to hit the market sooner rather than later.

“As Jadeveon Clowney continues to wait, I’m told he’s considering options, including a potential shorter term deal w/ a chance to re-enter market in a year or two. Many people around league expect him back in Seattle. A $20M price tag has been steep for teams, per @diannaESPN,” Fowler noted on Twitter.

As Diggs comments indicate, Clowney appears to be a popular player in the Seahawks’ locker room. Seahawks GM John Schneider noted prior to free agency that the feeling is mutual.

“I think he came in, he loved the culture, loved the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys,” Schneider said, per Seahawks.com. “He’s a really fun guy. He’s a blast to be around and I hope we can continue that. Super disruptive.”