Seahawks Receive Positive Update on Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney has yet to announce his free agency decision, but the Seahawks received a bit of positive news as they wait. Clowney recruited new Seahawks’ offensive tackle Brandon Shell to play for the Seahawks, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“Wrote about the Jadeveon Clowney situation two days ago. One tidbit to add: Clowney helped sell Brandon Shell on the Seahawks by telling him he’d like playing for Pete Carroll. Another reason to think, all things being equal, Clowney would like to return…Clowney and Shell were college teammates at South Carolina,” Henderson reported on Twitter.

This does not guarantee Clowney will return to the Seahawks, but it is one of the first positive signs we have seen pointing the pass rusher back to the Seahawks. Clowney is considering taking a short-term deal and re-entering free agency again next offseason, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Clowney Is Waiting for a Contract With an Annual Salary of $20 Million

So far, Clowney has been content to wait out free agency in hopes of finding a lucrative contract. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Clowney is seeking a $20 million salary but teams have been unwilling to match his asking price.

“Sources say Jadeveon Clowney wants about $20mill per year. Interested teams aren’t coming up that high as of now. Look at the players in his position who were tagged, Judon, Dupree, Barrett, Yannick. Teams don’t want to pay $5mill more than the franchise tag,” Russini explained on Twitter.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that the Seahawks have a deal on the table worth an estimated $18.5 annually. The Seahawks’ short-term offer is reportedly for less money. Prior to free agency, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Clowney would like to return to the Seahawks but was “open to new opportunities.”

“Just got off the phone with #Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney who is an impending UFA. Clowney told me, ‘after spending the last year in Seattle & seeing how they do things, I would definitely like to return. However, I’m also open to new opportunities if it comes down to that,’” Anderson tweeted.

Clowney Indicated After Last Season That He Wanted to Play for a Contender

After last season ended, Clowney noted that he wanted to play for a team that could get him to a Super Bowl. It remains to be seen whether this will be the deciding factor for Clowney’s landing spot.

“I just want to win,” Clowney noted, per ESPN. “I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That’s what I’m looking for: Who’s going to get me there? I ain’t looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain’t going to fly. I ain’t gonna put my body through all of that just to lose no 16 games, go home with my check. I’d hate that, so that ain’t what I’m doing. So if I can’t win no Super Bowl, I ain’t going to no team that can’t win.”