Seahawks a Potential Fit for Former Buccaneers Quarterback, Says NFL Analyst

Jameis Winston is without a home, and one former Seahawks’ quarterback believes Seattle would be a perfect fit. ESPN’s Matthew Hasselbeck noted on NFL Live that the Seahawks would be a great landing spot for Winston to come and learn for a year behind Russell Wilson.

“What about the Seattle Seahawks for Jameis Winston? Hasselbeck noted on ESPN’s NFL Live. “…I know this, as a first-round pick, as the first overall pick even, Jameis Winston never got that chance to sit back and learn from a great quarterback in front of him like some quarterbacks get to do. He could take that opportunity this year…Next year, there are going to be seats available. You might see guys retire. You might see guys not play very well. There are going to be better opportunities for Jameis Winston next year than there are this year and he should take advantage of that.”

The Buccaneers moved on from Winston after signing Tom Brady this offseason. Hasselbeck referenced Teddy Bridgewater as a player that became a backup quarterback for a few years and now signed a contract with the Panthers to be their starter for the foreseeable future.

So far, Winston has been unable to find a new team where he can be the starting quarterback. Winston’s best option is likely to sign with a team where the current starter is on shaky ground. That said, if Winston remains on the market, it is hard to argue against the Seahawks being an attractive option.

Winston threw for more than 5,000 yards last season along with 33 touchdowns while completing 60.7 percent of his passes. It is his 30 interceptions that has contributed to a relatively weak market for the quarterback.

The Patriots & Redskins Are Both Unlikely Landing Spots for Winston

The Patriots and Redskins are two teams that had been linked to Winston. It appears both teams have moved on to different options in the quarterback market. ESPN’s John Keim reported that there is “no chance” the Redskins will sign Winston.

“FWIW: there is no chance of the Redskins acquiring Jameis Winston. Spoke to a source earlier this morning,” Keim noted on Twitter.

Another team that was looking at quarterbacks was the Bears, but Chicago made a trade for Nick Foles. Winston’s best option for next season is likely to sit behind another quarterback as a backup.

Wilson Is the Only Quarterback on the Seahawks’ Roster

The Seahawks are in the market for a backup quarterback. Seattle had been linked to XFL standout quarterback P.J. Walker, but he quickly found a home with his former college coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. Geno Smith filled the role for the Seahawks last season but is a free agent this offseason.

The Seahawks are unlikely to be the most attractive option for Winston given there is no chance he would compete with Wilson for the starting quarterback spot. Seattle does become an intriguing option if Winston is looking to rebuild his stock over the next one to two seasons in hopes of once again regaining a starting role. The Seahawks would undoubtedly have an interest in Winston as a backup if the price is right.