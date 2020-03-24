Nets Legend Calls All-Defensive Team Snub ‘F***ing Amazing’ [VIDEO]

Kenyon Martin was the heart and soul of the then-New Jersey Nets when they made appearances in back-to-back NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003 against the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.

Reggie Miller Buzzer Beater & Dunk – (Pacers/Nets Double OT Playoff Highlights)May 2, 2002 – In a game 5 win or go home situation, Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller did all he could to lead his squad to a significant upset of the #1 seeded New Jersey Nets. Alas, it would be Jason Kidd who'd ultimately lead his team to a double overtime victory and the privilege of moving on to the second round of the 2002 NBA playoffs. Miller would finish with 31 points (6-14 3pt). Kidd also had 31, but threw in 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals for good measure. http://www.basketball-reference.com/boxscores/200205020NJN.html 2013-03-13T18:52:54.000Z

On Instagram story on Monday, Martin discussed his Nets memories while watching the Nets take on the Reggie Miller led-Indiana Pacers on May 2, 2002.

For those keeping score at home: The game went into double overtime and the highlights from that game included Reggie Miller banking a 35-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to tie the game.

In overtime, Miller tie the game again with a two-handed dunk with 3.1 seconds left in the first overtime.

“Sitting here watching NBA TV,” said Martin.

“An old Nets game against the Pacers. Game five, I think it went double overtime. This is actually the most minutes I ever played, this game. This is the game where Reggie went to the basket and dumped on everybody, no one had expected that. We were out there battling, man. Coming out of time-out, I was over here guarding the point-guard. Never made an all defensive team, which is fucking amazing to me, never got the votes to be honest.”

In double overtime, Miller went cold. He went 0-for-4; all on 3-point shots.

The Nets won the game in double overtime, 120-109 and eliminated the Pacers in round one.

Miller finished the game with 31 points. Worth noting: he had 15 points in the fourth quarter and the first overtime. The Pacers were coached by Naismith Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas and had Jermaine O’Neal, Metta World-Peace, Brad Miller and Jamal Tinsley on their team.

The Nets were guided by head coach, Byron Scott and had Keith Van Horn, Kerry Kittles, Todd MacCulloch, Kenyon Martin and Jason Kidd on their squad.

Jason Kidd scored 20 of his career playoff-best 31 points in the fourth quarter and two overtimes. Kenyon Martin finished the game with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for New Jersey. “Solid game, man,” Martin said on Instagram live yesterday while watching the 2002 contest.

“I considered myself to be one of the better defenders throughout my career. I had given people a fix. Okay, I’m guarding the point-guard right now, switching with J Kidd and other things like that. Crazy, and I forgot this was some goddamn bullshit, man. This man didn’t get this damn ball off. This is how we played then? It was THAT long ago? These are the Nets? Is this the 80s man? This man really wouldn’t get this ball off. Come on man, that’s bullshit. I don’t remember these free throws, let’s see if I made them. BRICK! One for two, baby. YEAH!”