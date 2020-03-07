Lakers’ Anthony Davis Puts Clippers on Notice Ahead of Pivotal Rematch

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of their biggest wins of the season on Friday against the number one seed Milwaukee Bucks. It was the kind of statement win that this team needed with the playoffs getting closer and closer. While it was probably their biggest win of the season, they have a bigger test on Sunday.

The Lakers have lost both matchups to the Clippers this season and the latter is starting to hit their stride. Star big man Anthony Davis was asked about Sunday’s game and made it clear that his team is ready to go.

“We never want to lose to a team all the time … this game on Sunday is kind of like a revenge game,” Davis said after Friday’s win. “We feel like we had them both games and kinda let it slip late in the game … it’s going to be another battle, test for us and we gonna be ready.”

The Clippers took it to the Lakers both times they have played. Right now, most would peg Kawhi Leonard’s squad as the favorites in the West, but LeBron James and crew can quickly change that narrative with a big win on Sunday.

Lakers Postgame: Anthony Davis (3/6/20)Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: https://www.nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: https://www.nba.com/lakers/schedule 2020-03-07T08:10:24.000Z

Davis’ Big Second Half

Despite Davis having a lackluster first half against the Bucks, the Lakers still kept the game tied. When he started tearing it up in the second half, the Lakers got a lead that they never relinquished. Davis revealed what helped him switch gears in the second half.

“Some guys came at me at halftime and said keep going,” Davis said. “You’re top 5 in the league. Play like it.”

He only had five points in the first half on 2 for 8 shooting but put up 25 points on 8 for 16 shooting in the second. LeBron had a monster game, but he can’t do everything on his own. It was big that Davis was able to step up in the second half. If he can start having more on an impact as a closer, it’s going to be really hard for anybody to beat them.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers Are Back in the Playoffs

With the win over the Bucks, the Lakers have clinched their first playoff berth since 2012-2013. LeBron James had a chance to talk about the feat after the game.

“I came here to put this team and put this franchise back where they needed to be,” James said. “The league is not what it is if the Lakers are not winning.”

Lakers Postgame: LeBron James (3/6/20)Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: https://www.nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: https://www.nba.com/lakers/schedule 2020-03-07T08:14:47.000Z

Last season was a disappointment for the team in every sense of the word. LeBron was supposed to bring them back to the playoffs upon his arrival. Unfortunately, the team was ravaged by injuries relatively early and never had a shot. This season has been a complete 180 for the Lakers. They’ve got a firm hold on the number spot in the Western Conference and just took it to the only team with a better record in the NBA. However, the Lakers won’t be satisfied unless the season ends in a championship.

READ NEXT: Lakers Offered to Trade Alex Caruso for Former All-Star: Report

