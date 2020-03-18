Danny Green Explains What Sets Lakers Apart From Other Teams

Before the NBA went on suspension, the Los Angeles Lakers made a strong case that they are the best team in the league. They took it to both the Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games and solidified themselves as title favorites. Now, that the NBA is on hiatus, players for the Lakers are trying to find ways to keep busy.

Danny Green recently caught up with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and dropped some good insight on what makes this Lakers team special.

“Our leaders. Our two stars,” Green said when asked about what’s going to set Lakers apart. “Also, I think our depth, that we have so many guys that can play and are playing well, that we don’t have enough minutes to play in a game. It’s not about us. It’s about the team. So we don’t really care about the minutes. As long as we’re winning and playing well, you know guys are fine with it.”

Much has been made about how the Lakers don’t have enough firepower besides LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case as the team’s second unit played well against the Clippers and Bucks. They may not have the best depth in the NBA, but it’s good enough to supplement the greatness of its two stars.

Green Talks Playing With Anthony Davis & LeBron

The Lakers’ depth isn’t to be underestimated, but make no mistake, they need Anthony Davis and LeBron James to play at a high level if they expect to win a lot of playoff games. Luckily, both of them gel really well with the team.

“I love it,” Green said about playing with Davis & LeBron. “They embrace each other. They’re the best of friends. They hang out with each other and also embrace us.”

The Lakers have been hailed for their excellent team chemistry and it starts from the top. If it wasn’t for the excellent rapport between Davis and LeBron, then the team probably wouldn’t be playing so well. If they can come back from the NBA suspension and not miss a beat, that’s a testament to the leadership at the top of the team.

Green Compares LeBron James to an Iguana

Even though LeBron is 35, he hasn’t missed a beat. He’s of one of the top MVP candidates this year and playing as well as he ever has. Green was asked about what animal reminds him of LeBron and gave an interesting answer.

“You know that little iguana that runs on water? [LeBron] is a fast guy,” Green said. “But more so, how athletic and explosive he is. His reflexes and the awareness of his surroundings.”

As skilled and smart a basketball player as LeBron is, he wouldn’t have gotten this far if it weren’t for his otherworldly athleticism. Even at 35, he’s still showing many of the athletic traits that made him a superstar.

