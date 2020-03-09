Lakers’ Anthony Davis Gives Blunt Message to LeBron James MVP Doubters

Heading into Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was the clear cut favorite to be this season’s NBA MVP, but after two impressive performances against the league’s best teams, LeBron James finds himself back in the race. The Los Angeles Lakers took out the Bucks on Friday and LeBron outperformed Giannis. He did the same thing against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on Sunday.

Anthony Davis was asked about people who doubt LeBron is this season’s MVP and he gave a rather blunt response.

“They need to watch the last two games,” Davis said Sunday. “I mean, what he’s been able to do; taking on matchups defensively, leading the pack offensively, making the right plays, you don’t see that from a guy who is 17 years in the league. And his team is number one in the West. He’s continuing to show the world why he’s the best. And if people don’t understand that, then [after] the last two games, I think they understand now.”

LeBron made a huge statement with how he played over the weekend. It’s hard to ignore just how impressive he was on both offense and defense. There’s still a lot of time left in the season. If the 35-year-old keeps playing like he has the last two games, it’s going to be hard for voters to ignore that.

Davis Shouldn’t Be Counted out in MVP Race

While LeBron would get most of the MVP love when the season ends, Anthony Davis shouldn’t be overlooked. His impressive play was just as important for the Lakers’ last two wins. He put up 30 points against both the Clippers and the Bucks. That’s no easy feat against those teams.

He’s averaging 26.7 points a game this season and he has been the biggest reason for the Lakers’ turnaround. This time last year, they were nowhere near the playoffs and now they’re the number one seed in the Western Conference. LeBron is clearly the MVP of the Lakers, but what Davis is doing is almost as impressive.

Davis Talks Potential Playoff Matchup With Clippers

If Sunday’s game against the Clippers was a preview of what a seven-game series might look like between the two teams in the playoffs, then we might be in for an all-timer. The game was physical, players were aggressive and both defenses stepped up. Davis believes that Sunday’s game is what basketball is all about.

“Chippy. Defensive-minded. Scrappy,” Davis said. “The best type of games is when you come out of there with bloody lips and scratches and, you know, guys taking charges and guys chirping. Those the type of games that you live for. The fun games in basketball that every player in this locker room wants.”

The Lakers and Clippers play nice on the court, but it’s clear they don’t like each other on it. The Clippers have always been overlooked in Los Angeles and they now have a real shot to topple the Lakers. However, the purple and gold aren’t just going to let that happen. Expect both teams to leave everything they have one the court if they see each other in the playoffs.

