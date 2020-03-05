NFL Insider Links Chiefs’ All-Pro Free Agent to Eagles, Chargers

LeSean McCoy enjoyed 10 decorated years in the NFL before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and winning his first Super Bowl title last season. The six-time Pro Bowler, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract just prior to start of the 2019 regular season, posted 465 rushing yards, 28 receptions, 181 receiving yards and five total touchdowns across 13 games (nine starts).

McCoy did not play in Kansas City’s final two regular season contests, registered only one postseason snap and was listed as an inactive in Super Bowl LIV. He is now one-of-three Chiefs running backs scheduled to hit the free agent market this offseason, including Damien Williams (club option) and Spencer Ware.

On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo confirmed that the 32-year-old running back will not return to Kansas City and identified two potential landing spots for McCoy in 2020.

“Certainly in LeSean McCoy’s mind, he thinks he’s got some good football left in him,” said Garafolo. “It will not be in Kansas City for him in 2020, and this is a little bit of a different scenario. He’s been in such high demand throughout his career. This is one where it’s going to have to wind up being the right fit. I would not discount the possibility of him returning to the Eagles. I also would not discount the possibility he meets up with Anthony Lynn out of the Chargers who are going to have some changes in the backfield.”

Spotrac lists both the Eagles ($45.5 million) and Chargers ($55.8 million) above the league average in salary cap space, in comparison to the Chiefs’ available funds, which currently hover below $20 million. Similar to Kansas City, Philadelphia is at risk of losing three members of its backfield with RBs Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement (restricted) set to hit the open market. Should all three depart, the team’s 2019 second-round pick RB Miles Sanders could be thrust into a more significant role with a veteran such as McCoy working in tandem.

The Chargers free agent situation remains a bit more high stakes as both Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler could find themselves in a new uniform this coming season. Gordon remains the bigger flight risk considering his 24-year-old running mate is a restricted free agent, which allows Los Angeles to match any offer presented to Ekeler by another franchise. With one of the team’s top playmakers likely on his way out, the need for depth at the position makes McCoy an intriguing option in what will be a new-look Chargers offense in 2020.

For his career, McCoy has totaled 11,071 rushing yards, 503 receptions, 3,797 receiving yards and 89 total touchdowns (73 rushing). While his elusiveness and production are not on the elite level of just a few years ago, the versatile tailback still has value in the right situation.

