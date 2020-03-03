New 2020 Lions NFL Draft Hats Revealed [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions are set in another month to make their next selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, and when they do, they will welcome their next pick in the all familiar way with a new hat and a jersey.

What will that hat look like specifically? Recently, a sneak peak was shown off by Michael Kist, who got his hands on some of the New Era proofs for this coming season and the biggest events upcoming on the NFL calendar. The Lions hat is one of many designs pictured below, and will feature the saying “Motor City Football” on it, as all of the hats will feature an homage to the city the teams occupy.

Sneak peak at the official 2020 NFL Draft & OTA hats – pic.twitter.com/iiGfTlR6h2 — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) March 2, 2020

Also included in the mix were the OTA designs for this coming season, which had a similar design which is extra sharp for 2020 in the black look.

And more of the Alt Collection for the Draft hats – pic.twitter.com/lfSsA9cFlW — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) March 2, 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. EST and goes through the weekend until it wraps up on Saturday, April 25. It will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be quite a show given some of the things that are planned for the weekend.

Players Lions Could Consider During 2020 NFL Draft

The Lions have plenty of needs, and with the No. 3 pick, could be expected to be active in landing one of the best players the draft has to offer. Names such as Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa, Jeffrey Okudah, Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown could all find themselves in the mix for selection depending on what happens in the future. The Lions could also trade back a bit in the draft if they so desire and acquire more picks for 2020 and beyond.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Young would be the top option. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

That makes the potential selection of Chase Young so vital, and why so many wish to see the Lions find a way to select him. That’s true whatever might happen in the lead in to the draft or who else could be in play for the team.

Regardless of who is the pick, they will be wearing a sharp design which will welcome them to Detroit for the next step in their football future.

