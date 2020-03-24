Mel Kiper Changes Lions Pick in New Mock Draft

Mel Kiper started with one plan, but quickly changed things up as it relates to the Detroit Lions in his latest mock draft.

Kiper, the ESPN guru, revealed another installment of his mock in an insider piece and had a significant change as it relates to the team with the No. 3 pick. Once sending the team Tua Tagovailoa, Kiper switches course. According to Kiper, the Lions will now go with cornerback Jeffrey Okudah from the Ohio State Buckeyes, but only if a trade doesn’t materialize.

Here’s a look at what Kiper wrote about the potential pick:

“The Lions’ best-case scenario with this pick? Field offers for teams trying to trade up to draft Tua Tagovailoa — the Dolphins (Nos. 5, 18 and 26 picks) and Chargers (No. 6 pick) make the most sense — and still land Okudah. That would give them extra premium draft picks and the top corner in the class to replace Darius Slay and pair with free-agent signing Desmond Trufant. After a 3-12-1 season, general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia need wins now, and the additions of Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton and Nick Williams will help their defense immediately.”

Now that Slay is gone, sliding Okudah into the backfield seems like a seamless fit. The Lions could also add another cornerback in free agency, but it will be interesting to see if they value Okudah when all is said and done.

Tua Tagovailoa Mel Kiper’s Previous Lions Pick

Kiper revealed a previous mock in an insider piece just ahead of the NFL Combine, and according to him, there could be a big surprise waiting for fans. Kiper had the Lions drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovaiola with the No. 3 pick in the draft, and he admits they do like what they have seen out of the prospect.

Here’s part of what Kiper wrote as to why:

“The Lions say they’re not shopping quarterback Matthew Stafford, but there is some buzz that they like Tagovailoa, who might not work out for teams before April’s draft because of his hip injury. Is that just a smoke screen? We’re still two months away from the draft, of course. Stafford’s contract is extremely tough to trade in 2020 — the team could have up to a $32 million dead-cap hit — but what if Detroit likes Tagovailoa so much that it keeps Stafford on the roster for another year?”

Kiper’s point was more that he believes Tagovailoa goes with the No. 3 pick rather than the Lions being outwardly expected to pick him. he thinks it’s possible someone will trade up to the selection, even though his mock does not factor in trades. Still, it’s more than interesting that he had Tagovailoa going to the Lions at this stage in the game.

Obviously, that tune has now changed more than a bit for Kiper.

Jeffrey Okudah Called Lions Perfect Fit

Recently, a pair of Pro Football Focus analysts explained why Okudah is such a good fit for plenty of teams, especially the Lions, and why he ranks so highly given what he did in college.

“He is the number one cornerback in this draft class. He should be, realistically, the first cornerback drafted within the top three picks in a while,” they said. “It just hasn’t happened. It’s a rare thing to see, but for our money, the second most valuable position on the football field.”

When it came to the Lions, production is the thing that should catch their eye with Okudah most of all according to the PFF folks.

“Someone like the Lions should be more than willing to make Jeffrey Okudah their first round pick with just how dominant he’s been over the course of his college career. For his entire career in college he’s allowed 5.4 yards per target. From freshman year to junior year. That’s absurd. Rare to see a guy play at that high a level,” they said.”

Detroit might not be the only team to consider Okudah heavily, but their scheme could represent the best fit given man coverage.

“Three, four and five, Lions, Giants and Dolphins all would, should consider Okudah,” they said. “I think he is that good. We always speak to this too. With Okudah and Ohio State cornerbacks, they always play a ton of man coverage, having that experience, the Lions fit is too easy.”

The smart money remains on the Lions considering Okudah strongly when all is said and done given the need, his talent and the potential to build up a miserable defense.

Jeffrey Okudah Stats

Okudah could be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah has also been a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit.

Now that the Lions need a cornerback, it could make even more sense to take Okudah as Kiper now suggests.

