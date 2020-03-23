Lions New Free Agent Additions Say Hello to Fans

The Detroit Lions have been very busy in NFL free agency already, nabbing plenty of players to help try and turn around the team’s fortunes in 2020.

With those moves, the Lions have added plenty of solid players, and now that the contracts are beginning to get signed, some of the first comments from the new members of the team are being presented.

One of the first players to pass along his hello to his new fans was offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Here’s a look at what Vaitai said.

After that, Nick Williams jumped into the fray and shared his excitement for joining One Pride.

.@NickWilliams_98 can't wait to play in front of the "great fans of the Motor City"! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/1YFrJdMEN2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 21, 2020

Acquired in a big trade, Duron Harmon explained he is exited and ready to go for the Lions.

Finally, safety Jayron Kearse admitted he is looking forward to playing for great fans and is excited to get into the mix.

S @Jayronkearse8 is excited to get to know Detroit. Show him some love, #OnePride! pic.twitter.com/xcEcHFs6Ni — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 23, 2020

The Lions have a whole new set of players ready to come into the mix, and they have wasted little time reaching out to the fans to share their excitement.

Lions Called NFC North Free Agency Winners

The website revealed its winners of free agency from every division, and the Lions were the choice for the NFC North. Writer Maurice Moton likes what the Lions have been able to do thus far. Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“The Detroit Lions became the New England Patriots of the Midwest this week. The team signed linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who will likely replace Devon Kennard and A’Shawn Robinson, respectively. The front office also acquired Duron Harmon via trade. Lions head coach Matt Patricia coached two of those players when he served as the defensive coordinator in New England. Clearly, the 45-year-old lead skipper will attempt to recreate what the Patriots had during his tenure with the club. Collins can match Kennard’s impact near the pocket and provide more to the pass defense. In addition to seven sacks, he logged seven pass breakups and three interceptions during the 2019 term. Shelton didn’t play under Patricia in New England, but he had his best season last term, registering career highs in sacks (three) and tackles (61) as a solid run-stopper with an occasional flash near the pocket. The 26-year-old should bolster the Lions’ 21st-ranked run defense. Harmon has developed into a versatile safety with above-average ball skills in center field. Over the last three seasons, he’s recorded 10 interceptions in primarily a reserve role, though the 29-year-old has played at least 61 percent of the defensive snaps in each of those campaigns. At safety, Harmon could alternate snaps with Will Harris alongside Tracy Walker. Detroit lost multiple players in free agency and replaced them with guys who know Patricia’s scheme, which is crucial for a defense that ranked 26th in scoring and allowed the second-most yards last year. The Lions released right tackle Rick Wagner and saved $6.1 million against the cap. The front office put that cash toward Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s five-year, $50 million deal. That’s a risky investment for a four-year veteran with just 20 starts, but the 6’6″, 320-pound tackle could seal the edge for outside runs and engulf edge-rushers on his side of the line.”

Detroit has been busy in free agency thus far, and obviously, the most active of all the teams in the division. This action helps the team be able to claim themselves as the best of the best through this point of the offseason.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Additionally, they’ve added Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Jayron Kearse. Duron Harmon is coming in via trade. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

It’s true the defense has been the biggest positive in terms of a remake at the spot, and that might help the team get better as a whole.

Certainly, all the players are fired up to come into the mix.

