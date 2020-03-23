UFC’s Mike Perry Makes Bold Championship Claim

Even though mixed martial arts and the UFC have been put on ice during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, fighters are still calling there shots and creating hype around their brand. UFC Welterweight Mike “Platinum” Perry made a bold statement about what would happen if he fought at a lower weight class.

Platinum has competed at 170 pounds for all 12 of his UFC fights, garnering a promotional record of 6-6. But, if Perry dropped to a lower weight class, he believes he would be a champion. Here is what Platinum said:

I could easily be champ if I could fight in any weight class lower than welterweight but I got too much power to get down there with you little guys — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 23, 2020

Perry is currently on a two-fight losing streak, and he’s 2-5 in his last seven bouts. His last match took place at UFC 245 on December 14, 2019 — he fought Geoff Neal and lost the bout via first-round TKO.

UFC Lightweight & Former Opponent of Perry, Paul Felder Speaks Up

A former opponent of Platinum’s, Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder, responded to Perry’s claim. Felder, who fights at lightweight and is currently ranked No. 7 in the UFC, stepped in to fight Perry at welterweight on short notice for UFC 226 in July 2018. It was a back-and-forth fight, and as history has it, Perry got his hand raised by split decision. This is what Felder tweeted:

What do you weigh right now? — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) March 23, 2020

It’s likely that Felder would be open to fighting Perry again. As mentioned earlier, The Irish Dragon fought Platinum at a weight class above what he normally competes at, and he took the fight on short notice. During their fight in 2018, Perry broke Felder’s arm early in the fight, but he continued to compete all the way to a judge’s decision.

Felder last stepped into the Octagon for his main-event match against Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night 168 on February 23, 2020. The two fought in an all-time classic lightweight bout, and after five-rounds, Hooker earned the judges’ nod by split-decision.

With that loss, The Irish Dragon snapped a two-fight win streak and fell to 9-5 in the UFC. After alluding to retirement during his post-fight interview, Felder confirmed that he doesn’t plan on hanging up his gloves, but he would only compete in enticing matchups.

