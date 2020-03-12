NBA Season Not Canceled: Latest on Suspension and Timeline

The NBA season hasn’t been canceled, at least not yet.

On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus.

Unfortunately, Gobert also playfully and deliberately touched the microphones and recorders of the members of the media who were in attendance for a press conference on Monday night.

His actions, while not malicious, could have worsened the situation. Also, there is no way to know how long Gobert has had the virus in his system, so no one knows how many players if any have contracted it from the 27-year-old Frenchman.

If you’re thinking the NBA might be moving too hastily in suspending its season, StatMuse posted an interesting and informative graphic showing how all 30 teams have been exposed to the Jazz directly or indirectly in the last five days.

All 30 NBA teams can be connected in just the last 5 days. The NBA made the right decision to suspend this season. pic.twitter.com/jUy3X5zwTj — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 12, 2020

As it stands, there are no confirmations on when the NBA season will resume, only uncertainty.

In my hotel now and I’m def watching the rest of this Nuggets Mavs game cuz I don’t know when we’ll see the next NBA game. This is such a weird feeling right now — Howard Chen 陈定豪 (@TheHoChen) March 12, 2020

This has got to be the CRAZIEST NBA season. Stay safe. — Howard Chen 陈定豪 (@TheHoChen) March 12, 2020

As a matter of fact, there is a growing concern in other sports.

National Hockey League Statement Regarding Coronavirus: https://t.co/AKrmh8ao4F pic.twitter.com/PZ7dQBbGVB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

Former NBA player, head coach and current Nebraska college basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg left the court with an apparent illness on Wednesday night, just about an hour after the Gobert news broke.

As the assistant coach lathers himself in hand sanitizer… https://t.co/EZOK9KJgND — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 12, 2020

Hoiberg hasn’t been officially diagnosed with Coronavirus, but the capture of this moment is evidence of how concerning the world’s health situation has become in light of the outbreak. You’d have to think just about all other sports will have to follow the NBA’s lead and at least take enhanced precautions to ensure there is no spread of the disease in the large gatherings created by sporting events.

How will the NBA settle the 2019-20 season? That’s still to be determined.

It’s possible the remainder of the regular season will be foregone, and the league will reconvene for the postseason which traditionally starts in April. That may be enough time to quarantine, test and/or treat anyone who has been infected. For now, it is a scary and serious situation around the NBA, sports and throughout the world.

As more information becomes available on the NBA season, its resumption or its cancellation, those updates will be posted here.

First Update

Mark Cuban says the NBA has told teams that they can continue to practice. He adds that players have been told they should not have visitors from out of town. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 12, 2020

