Jazz C Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus; NBA Season Suspended

Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus, per The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

For obvious reasons, the NBA, which had already been planning on taking measures to make their games safe from the pandemic, has moved quickly to suspend the season after tonight’s games.

NBA has suspended its season pic.twitter.com/PG1J7smaB0 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 12, 2020

Gobert missed Tuesday night’s game with what was reported to be an illness. During a pre-game press conference, he purposely touched every reporter’s microphone and recorders in a joking manner, despite the NBA instituted a rule that prohibited members of the media from coming closer than six feet to any player.

As part of the Jazz’s COVID-19 response, shootaround availability was done in the ZBBC media room today rather than on the court. As Rudy Gobert got finished discussing the situation, he stood up, leaned over and made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him. 😂 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 9, 2020

Because of his actions, there could be even more complications with members of the media and others who came in contact with him on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s Rudy Gobert touching a bunch of reporters’ audio equipment 2 days ago. Today, he tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Z3Lw1yfCfW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2020

Extra precautions and immediate testing has begun on players present for the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game that was delayed after the announcement. According to Thunder beat reporter, OKC star Chris Paul was told to back away as he approached inquiring about Gobert’s well-being before he was informed of the severity of the situation.

All players on both teams were quarantined to their locker rooms and are being tested for the virus. Former NBA player and active Tweeter Rex Chapman posted this to explain the seriousness and potential fallout from Gobert’s diagnosis.

Everyone Rudy Gobert has played with and against over the past few weeks are in jeopardy. Wives, kids. It’s a sweaty wet leather basketball. Players rubbing faces and eyes exchanging sweat all night long. Bro. Smh. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 12, 2020

Prior to tip-off as the game was delayed, Chris Paul ran over to the Utah bench and said “what’s wrong with Rudy?” and they all yelled for him to get away. Now all the players are quarantined in their locker rooms, being tested for the virus. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

This is an unprecedented development in American sports. We’ve seen work stoppages in sports due to disagreements between leagues and player associations, but never because of the spread of a virus. At this point, it is unclear when the NBA season will resume, but stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Once Gobert recovers from the virus, it remains to be seen if any of the reporters who were in contact with him have the illness, and whether they move to take some sort of legal action against Gobert for his reckless, though non-malicious behavior.

